Can Hockenson step up? Purple Access

The Minnesota Vikings will be without wide receiver Justin Jefferson for at least the next four games. How are the Vikings going to handle it?

They signed two wide receivers from the practice squad in N’Keal Harry and Trishton Jackson, but haven’t made a roster move outside of that to bring in anyone new.

That leaves the Vikings with internal options to replace his production. How will they do that? T.J. Hockenson had three passes that he should have caught last week against the Chiefs and there is some discussion about whether or not he is worth the money. How has his performance been and has the misses from the Chiefs game clouded the judgment of many?

This is also a big opportunity for rookie Jordan Addison. He has caught a touchdown in three of his games thus far and has shown some positive signs. Can he step up in a big way for the Vikings without Jefferson to draw coverage?

