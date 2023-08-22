Hockenson says he’ll be ready to play Week 1 for the Vikings

Tight end T.J. Hockenson has made one thing clear while being limited during Vikings practices for the third straight week: He'll be ready on Sept. 10 against the Buccaneers when the first meaningful game is played.

Hockenson warmed up with teammates during Monday's practice and participated in the early portion when the starting offense walked through plays. But then he traded his helmet for sunglasses and watched the rest of practice.

Hockenson has been sitting out all seven-on-seven, 11-on-11 and contact drills since Aug. 3. He blamed an ear infection on Aug. 15 during his first comments to reporters, saying it was "messing with my equilibrium." On Monday, Hockenson kept turning the focus to Week 1 and away from contract negotiations as the former first-round pick enters the final year of his current deal.

"It's gotten better," Hockenson said of the ear infection. "We're just taking it slow and getting me ready for the season and getting me ready for Sundays."

When asked whether he expects to practice against the Cardinals during joint sessions in Eagan on Wednesday and Thursday, Hockenson said, "I don't know," and, "It all depends."

Does it all depend on whether he has a new deal? Hockenson didn't have much to say about those contract talks when asked if the sides are close to an agreement.

"I don't really know," he said. "I keep that between [my agent] and the guys upstairs, so that's not really my focus. It'll play out. It's not really what I'm focused on."

Hockenson, 26, could join the five NFL tight ends making at least $14 million annually. Only the Chiefs' Travis Kelce had more catches and yards among NFL tight ends than him after Week 9 last year, when Hockenson was acquired from Detroit.

When asked if anything other than an ear infection was keeping him out, Hockenson said he would "leave that up to" head coach Kevin O'Connell, who has cited an "illness" for the tight end's limitations.

"I'm upstairs [in meetings] getting all the reps mentally," Hockenson said. "[Missing practice] doesn't really affect me at all. Just trying to stay in shape and get ready for September."

Coaches getting reps

It's preseason for coaches, too. O'Connell handed off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Wes Phillips some point before halftime of last weekend's loss to Tennessee.

O'Connell said Phillips and "some of our other coaches" could also relay plays directly to the quarterbacks in Saturday's preseason finale against the Cardinals. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has done the same after halftime with his assistants.

"Whether it was Sean [McVay] or Jay Gruden, some of my early times getting reps, calling plays, was during the preseason," O'Connell said Saturday. "I think it's a really good thing for me to sit back and kind of evaluate our whole team sometimes, especially as some of the guys down the line on the roster. I want to have a great feel for them.

"We're always looking at things from the standpoint of helping people," he added. "Not just players, but players and coaches."

Vikings sign QB Ta'amu

On Monday, the Vikings signed quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, who was recently named the XFL's Offensive Player of the Year, as an additional arm for the last week of the preseason. Ta'amu rejoins two former D.C. Defenders teammates, receiver Lucky Jackson and running back Abram Smith. The Vikings waived outside linebacker Curtis Weaver as a corresponding move.

"I was chilling on my couch when I got the call," Ta'amu said. "Super grateful for the opportunity that coach O'Connell gave me. Here to learn as much as I can in the week and hopefully get in the game on Saturday."

Fifth-round rookie quarterback Jaren Hall is going to "get a ton" of playing time against the Cardinals, O'Connell said. Perhaps the Vikings will rest backup quarterback Nick Mullens, leaving Ta'amu as an emergency option.

"I spent more time in the playbook," Hall said after completing four of 7 passes for 49 yards against the Titans. "I spent a lot of time watching film last week. You learn that it's not as valuable as knowing your plays. You have to know your plays first and foremost, so I spent a lot more time seeing our plays and visualizing, just a better combination of film and play [studying]."

Etc.

• Receiver Jalen Nailor returned to practice after a three-week absence due to a lower leg injury. Linebacker Brian Asamoah and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon participated in the walk-through, then did physical rehab on a side field during practice.

• Edge rusher Danielle Hunter was not spotted on the field. Running back Kene Nwangwu remained out with an undisclosed injury. Two players injured on Saturday — receiver N'Keal Harry and cornerback NaJee Thompson — were also spectators.

• Safety Lewis Cine's day ended early after appearing to injure his right leg during a special teams drill. He was evaluated by medical staff and watched the rest of the session. Cine is returning from a broken left leg.

• Receiver Jordan Addison returned to practice but remains in the concussion protocol because he was sporting a red no-contact jersey.

• Twins shortstop Royce Lewis and first baseman Alex Kirilloff were sideline spectators at Monday's practice, which was closed to fans.