Hockenson back at practice, says ear infection kept him off the field

Tight end T.J. Hockenson said his limited participation in Vikings training camp since Aug. 3 has been due to an ear infection. He was a full participant in Monday's walk-through — running routes and catching passes from Kirk Cousins — but Hockenson clarified afterward that he's still on the mend.

"I'm starting to get cleared up," Hockenson said Monday. "I had an ear infection that was messing with my equilibrium. Just taking it slow and trying to get back as quick as I can."

Head coach Kevin O'Connell would like to see Hockenson with the first-team offense again when the Tennessee Titans arrive in Eagan for joint practices Wednesday and Thursday. When asked if he'd be ready, Hockenson said he's "taking it day by day."

"The hope is we can start working him back in," O'Connell said Sunday. "This is a pretty critical part of our preparation for the season, especially with our plan for some of our starters, and I know T.J. will be out there when he is ready to go."

Hockenson, a former first-round pick of the Lions acquired in a trade last season, is entering the final year of his contract. He has deflected attention away from contract negotiations this offseason, while also saying, "I hope to be here for a long time."

Retaining Hockenson will be costly. Only the Chiefs' Travis Kelce had more catches and yards at the position than Hockenson after Week 9, when the latter was acquired by Minnesota. Kelce is one of five NFL tight ends making more than $14 million annually.

Hockenson said Monday that his focus is on Sept. 10 vs. the Buccaneers.

"I want to be out there [now] with the boys," Hockenson said. "But on the same hand, I got to get ready for September, and that's what I'm looking forward to."

Seven players remained sidelined Monday: linebacker Brian Asamoah; receivers Jalen Nailor, Lucky Jackson and Garett Maag; defensive tackles Jonathan Bullard and Jaquelin Roy, and running back Kene Nwangwu.

O'Neill 'looks even better'

Right tackle Brian O'Neill's return to 11-on-11 drills during Sunday's padded practice was a welcome sight for offensive coordinator Wes Phillips and the coaching staff. O'Neill said afterward that he's still working back from the Jan. 1 partly torn Achilles tendon that prematurely ended his 2022 season.

"He looked athletic," Phillips said. "He was even doing some things that we felt that he had worked on, somehow, without having a [healthy] Achilles over this offseason, some of the things with his punch and his [pass protection] sets. We were saying, 'Wow, it looks even better.' "

Kicker competition to heat up

This is a big week for undrafted rookie kicker Jack Podlesny, who watched as incumbent kicker Greg Joseph made all three attempts — including a 54-yard field goal — last week in Seattle. Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said the rookie will kick in Saturday's preseason game against the Titans following two joint practices that will also feature field goal periods. Podlesny converted 61 of 74 attempts (82.4%) at Georgia.

"Both guys will get an opportunity to kick," Daniels said. "I can't wait to see how Jack responds."

'Let it rip'

Edge rusher Luiji Vilain made the 53-man roster last year as an undrafted rookie. The former Michigan and Wake Forest defender feels like he's making another good impression this summer. Vilain led the team with three quarterback hits, including a sack and forced fumble on Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock, during last week's preseason opener.

"It felt really good," Vilain said. "I've had a good camp. I just went out there and let it rip."

Etc.

• Phillips didn't want O'Connell taking all the blame for not challenging receiver Jordan Addison's toe-dragging catch, which was ruled incomplete last week in Seattle: "It's on us to get those things right up in the box. Head coaches get all the questions about it, but we're the ones up there with the TVs and hawk-eye view and all that."

• Running back Dalvin Cook's one-year agreement with the Jets on Monday is reportedly worth a max $8.6 million. Due to offset language in his previous Vikings contract, Minnesota is off the hook for the $2 million in injury guarantees he was owed after February surgery.

• The Vikings signed offensive tackle Chim Okorafor, an undrafted rookie who was released by the Eagles last week. The team waived offensive lineman Jacky Chen, an undrafted rookie.

• Vikings co-owner Zygi Wilf observed practice from the sideline and chatted with O'Connell beforehand.