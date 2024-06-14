Hobbs senior named Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gatorade New Mexico Boys Soccer Player of the Year was announced on Friday. This year’s honor went to Hobbs senior Franklin Lagos.

In his first and only season of high school soccer, the 5-9 midfielder played a crucial role in the Eagles 23-0 state championship season. Lagos finished the year with 16 goals and eight assists. He was the class 5A district 4 player of the year and a first-team all-state selection.

“Franklin has the best first touch and the ability to bring a ball out of the air better than I have ever seen in my soccer career,” said Hobbs head coach Reyes Marquez.

Lagos is the first player from Hobbs to win the award. At the time of his selection, Lagos remains undecided on a collegiate decision.

