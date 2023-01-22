Hobbled Patrick Mahomes throws jump-pass touchdown

Patrick Mahomes is hobbled. The great Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is still hurting the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After the AFC South champs closed within three points in the fourth quarter Saturday at Arrowhead, Mahomes, um, stepped up and delivered another big play.

With his right ankle tightly taped, he led a 10-play, 75-yard drive that concluded with a jump pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling from 6 yards.

Mahomes is limping all over the Arrowhead field and he still pulls a super-human play off, on one foot, no less.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire