Hobbled Dustin Hopkins kicks 4th field goal to give Chargers win in OT

There are gritty performances and then there is what Dustin Hopkins did Monday at SoFi Stadium.

The Los Angeles Chargers kicker hit a 39-yard field goal in overtime to give the Bolts a 19-16 win over the Denver Broncos in a lethargic game.

Hopkins missed last week’s game in Cleveland and had an injured leg throughout the AFC West contest that featured a plethora of penalty flags.

There was not a first down in overtime. The Chargers got the break they needed when a Bronco player was knocked into the Denver punt returner and the ball touched him and the Chargers recovered.

Hopkins had kicked three field goals, of 37, 31, and 35, before overtime.

After the third field goal, he fell to the SoFi turf.

He did the same after knocking the fourth field goal through the uprights to give a banged-up Chargers team its fourth win in six tries.

