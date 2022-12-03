Hobbled Caleb Williams leads USC touchdown drive in fourth quarter

Caleb Williams was hurting. It was the fourth quarter of the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday and USC’s quarterback had a cut finger and his leg was bothering him.

So, what did the Heisman Trophy favorite do? He led the Trojans on a gutsy drive that covered 75 yards in 9 plays.

The touchdown pass was a Williams to (Mario) Williams play for USC and it covered 12 yards with just less than 11 minutes to play.

We have ourselves a game!@uscfb is within 3 after a @CALEBcsw touchdown pass! pic.twitter.com/Z5tcTirzFA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2022

Brenden Rice was a go-to receiver on the drive that cut the Trojans’ deficit to 27-24.

If the last name sounds familiar when it comes to wide receivers, that’s because Brenden Rice’s dad is the great Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire