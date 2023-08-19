Hoban football rolls to victory in 2023 season opener against a defending state champion

Hoban football coach Tim Tyrrell works a huddle with his team during the first half of a Division II home playoff game, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

CANTON — Archbishop Hoban didn't need Ohio Mr. Football to ensure the Buckeye State earned bragging rights against Kentucky in the Knights' 2023 season opener.

Hoban proved a few important points Saturday evening by rolling to a 45-6 blowout win over Frederick Douglass, the defending Class 5A state champion in Kentucky.

The Hoban offense has the ability to be explosive without star running back Lamar Sperling, who earned the status of Ohio Mr. Football as a senior last season and has moved on to play for the University at Buffalo. The Knights are mentally tough enough to prevail in what has recently been a troublesome venue for them. They hammered the point home by dominating Frederick Douglass at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, the site of Hoban's 2022 and 2021 Division II state championship losses. Hoban's talent is elite and has the potential to carry the Knights right back to where they expect to wind up late this year — on the doorstep of their sixth state title under 11th-year Knights coach Tim Tyrrell.

Hoban went ahead 21-0 in the first quarter and led 38-0 at halftime in its matchup against Frederick Douglass in the NE Ohio vs. America Showcase.

Senior running back Caleb Jones rushed 15 times for 103 and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 35 yards, the second a one-handed reception. Jones has succeeded Sperling as Hoban's starting running back, but he's not the only player on Hoban's offense who showed he could answer the bell.

Hoban running back Caleb Jones in action during the 2022 season.

Starting at varsity quarterback for the first time, junior Tylan Boykin threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to an open wide receiver, senior Parker Falkenstein, on Hoban's first play from scrimmage with 10:26 left in the opening quarter.

The Knights defense began the game with a three-and-out. On the defense's second series, senior safety Ty Campbell intercepted a deep pass thrown by sophomore quarterback Jaxon Strautman, giving Hoban possession at the Frederick Douglass 43-yard line.

Four plays later, Jones rushed for a 4-yard touchdown with 8:16 left in the first quarter. He added touchdown runs of 3 and 14 yards in the first half to go along with a 50-yard rush, which helped set up freshman running back Brayton Feister's 9-yard TD run with 7:16 left in the second quarter.

Hoban freshman running back/linebacker Brayton Feister smiles as he discusses the upcoming season during the Archbishop Hoban Knights football media day at Dowed Field, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Akron, Ohio.

Hoban senior Ryan Burns made all of his extra-point kicks and a 35-yard field goal to end the first half.

Two plays after Hoban's defense registered a strip-sack and junior linebacker Eli Lee recovered the fumble at the Frederick Douglass 18, Feister scored another TD on a 3-yard run with 2:55 remaining in the third quarter.

Frederick Douglass ended Hoban's shutout with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore Cameron Edelen with 9:22 left to play.

