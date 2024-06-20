Advertisement

Hjulmand screamer sees EURO 2024 surpass EURO 2020 in this amazing way 🚀

peter fitzpatrick
·1 min read
Hjulmand screamer sees EURO 2024 surpass EURO 2020 in this amazing way ��
Hjulmand screamer sees EURO 2024 surpass EURO 2020 in this amazing way 🚀

A lot has been made at EURO 2024 about the apparent increase in long-range strikers and screamers, and now it has become official.

Morten Hjulmand’s stunning equaliser for Denmark against England was the 13th goal scored from outside the box in the tournament to date, one more than the entire groups stage at EURO 2020.

To put that into further context, those 13 goals have come with just 17 of the 36 games played prior to the knockout rounds.

Hjulmand’s goal, which was his first for his country, was also the longest range-strike of the competition to date, flying past Jordan Pickford from 30.9m.

The last goal to be scored further out in the EUROs? Mikkel Damsgaard’s in the EURO 2020 semi-final between the countries at Wembley.

Long may the summer of screamers continue!