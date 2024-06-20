Hjulmand screamer sees EURO 2024 surpass EURO 2020 in this amazing way 🚀

A lot has been made at EURO 2024 about the apparent increase in long-range strikers and screamers, and now it has become official.

Morten Hjulmand’s stunning equaliser for Denmark against England was the 13th goal scored from outside the box in the tournament to date, one more than the entire groups stage at EURO 2020.

To put that into further context, those 13 goals have come with just 17 of the 36 games played prior to the knockout rounds.

13 – #EURO2024 has now seen 13 goals scored from outside the box, already more than in the entire group stage at EURO 2020 (12). Speculate. pic.twitter.com/AJJSkAoutJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 20, 2024

Hjulmand’s goal, which was his first for his country, was also the longest range-strike of the competition to date, flying past Jordan Pickford from 30.9m.

The last goal to be scored further out in the EUROs? Mikkel Damsgaard’s in the EURO 2020 semi-final between the countries at Wembley.

30 – With a shot from 30.9m, Morten Hjulmand scored the furthest goal at the EURO since Mikkel Damsgaard with… Denmark against… England in the 2021 semi-final (31.7m). Habit. pic.twitter.com/I3qroKDDgA — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 20, 2024

Long may the summer of screamers continue!