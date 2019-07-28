Hiura's walkoff homer in 10th lifts Brewers past Cubs

Keston Hiura hit a two-run walkoff homer to cap a three-run 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Saturday night.

Albert Almora, Jr. homered leading off the 10th to give the Cubs a 3-2 lead but Milwaukee's Christian Yelich answered with a homer off Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel (0-2) leading off the bottom of the inning.

Tyler Saladino followed with a walk and Huira lined a 1-2 pitch to right for his 11th homer of the season.

The Cubs bullpen surrendered two late leads Saturday after also giving up a late lead in Friday's loss.

Yelich had three hits and Ben Gamel hit a pinch-hit homer for Milwaukee.

Freddie Peralta (5-3) got the win despite allowing Almora's home run.

Anthony Rizzo also homered for Chicago.

Chicago's Jon Lester, scratched from Wednesday's scheduled start in San Francisco due to a fever, showed no lingering effects Saturday. He turned in seven scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out five.

Chase Anderson went five innings, allowing two runs on four hits for Milwaukee.

The Cubs took a 2-0 lead in the third when Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch and with two outs, Rizzo fouled off three 2-2 fastballs before sending the fourth one over the fence in right center for his 21st home run.

Gamel homered leading off the bottom of the eighth against Steve Cishek. Lorenzo Cain followed with a double and Derek Holland, making his Cubs debut, came on to face Christian Yelich, who flied out to center with Cain moving to third.

Tyler Chatwood replaced Holland and got Ryan Braun to pop to first but Hiura doubled to right field, scoring Cain with the tying run. Mike Moustakas was intentionally walked and Rowan Wick, the fourth pitcher of the inning, fanned Eric Thames.

--Field Level Media