Hitting the target: Kiwanis host successful shootout

Apr. 15—The 10th annual Kiwanis Shootout was conducted Saturday, April 13, with 22 teams participating. The yearly event is the single fundraising event for the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club.

Wayne Beal, for the fifth year running, hosted the event at his 500-acre ranch.

Beal said as a rancher he never had time for civic or service clubs, but providing a venue for the Kiwanis event was his way of contributing. While he doesn't participate in the shooting contest, he spends the day at the shootout visiting with people.

Awards for participants were presented to the top youth, women, men and team shooters, with the scores in each division relatively close.

Top Youth:

1. Caleb Martin, ETX finest, 79

2. Reese Ford, Christus, 78

3. TIE: AJ Flaskus, Aragon Farmers; Rand Surrock, ETX Finest; Walker Bateman, ETX Finest; 77

Top Women:

1. Kim Tacket, Orange Crush, 89

2. Lauren Spaine, Buckshot, 87

3. Tobie Herrington, Orange Crush — 81

Top Men:

1. Jarrod Bateman, Sadler's Kitchen, 96

2. Mike Herrington, Orange Crush, 94

3. Jim Gaitright, Mavericks, 93

Top Teams:

1. Sadler's Kitchen: David Bateman, Jarrod Bateman, Seth Collins, Kyle Gokie 362

2. Mavericks: Tony McLemore, Glen Hopkins, Ken Mackey, Jim Gaithright; 354

3. Orange Crush: Lee and Kim Tackett, Mike and Tobie Herrington; 352

Proceeds from the event are used by the Kiwanis to support various youth-focused charities and non-profit organizations throughout the year.

The Club, in a Facebook post, declared the event "a huge success" and thanked both sponsors and shooters.

The meals at the event were catered by Chick-fil-A and Sadler's Kitchen. Sound, music and announcements were provided by Walker Wheeler of Wheeler Entertainment. Awards were provided by Congratulations! Awards.

The Kiwanis Club meets weekly from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday in the large meeting room in the Jacksonville Chamber office, 307 E. Commerce. For information about the Kiwanis, attend a meeting, visit the Jacksonville Kiwanis Club Facebook page or send email to jvilletxkiwanis@gmail.com.