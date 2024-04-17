After hitting up dive bar after Masters, Scottie Scheffler back at in action at RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Scottie Scheffler’s victory celebrations are notably low-key, which makes his post-Masters victory lap noteworthy.

Scheffler made a late-night detour to a Dallas dive bar called Inwood Tavern early Monday morning following his second consecutive triumph at Augusta National.

“I don't really frequent that place very often. I don't know if I'd actually been to that place before. There was another tavern around the corner that I'd been to a few times and it's a nice place but shockingly it wasn't open Sunday at 1:30 in the morning. This place [Inwood Tavern] was open,” Scheffler said on Wednesday at the RBC Heritage. “On the plane ride home I was with my manager Blake [Smith] and my coach Randy [Smith] and then I had four of my good buddies with me, I don't remember who suggested it, but it seemed like a good idea.”

A man of the people.



Scottie Scheffler celebrated his #theMasters win at a local dive bar in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/6Eakm76bzt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 15, 2024

Scheffler’s wife, Meredith, picked the group up from the airport and the world No. 1 said they spent about 20 minutes at the bar.

“Took a few photos, had a drink and then went home and went to bed,” he said.

If Scheffler’s celebration was a bit underwhelming consider the run he’s been on the last month with wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship and Masters, along with a runner-up finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. It’s also worth pointing out that Meredith Scheffler is expecting the couple’s first child in a few weeks.

Some were surprised Scheffler didn’t withdraw from the Heritage, which is the year’s fifth signature event, given how physically and mentally draining the last few weeks have been, but he said he never considered skipping the event.

“I made a commitment to this tournament. I like coming here and playing the golf course,” he said. “I'm a bit tired right now, but I've got all afternoon today to continue to rest and get ready for the week.”

Scheffler was also asked about a neck ailment that flared up on Sunday at Augusta National. A similar ailment hampered him for much of the week at The Players Championship.

“Fortunately or unfortunately on Sunday morning my neck did start to bother me a little bit. The same little joint bugged me a touch, but fortunately we were able to get ahead of it this time before it completely locked up on me,” Scheffler said. “My warmup was very stressful because when the joint starts to lock up everything around it also tightens and so it happens very quickly. The warm-up was a bit stressful but I feel like my heart rate went down as we were approaching the tee time.”