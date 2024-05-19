Hitting the courts: Ironton to have Memorial Day pickleball tournamen

May 19—The City of Ironton's Rec Department will hold its annual Memorial Day Weekend Pickleball tournament on May 25.

This is the third year for the event.

"It is a good time and it is a lot of fun," said Chris Haney, a member of the the Ironton City Council and chair of recreation department committee. "The sport is really growing and I see a lot of younger people getting into it."

For those who haven't heard of the game, pickleball played by two teams of one or two with paddles and a ball with the goal of hitting the ball over the net, sort of like tennis. Many cities have converted old tennis courts into pickleball courts because of the popularity of the game increasing over the past five years.

"Any age can play pickleball; kids can play as well as adults," Haney said. "The courts are packed every evening."

He added that last year the tournament had 36 players and he expects more this year.

And does Haney play?

"I attempt," Haney said with a laugh.

The annual Memorial Day Weekend Pickleball tournament will be teams of two playing in either men's doubles or women's doubles. All ages are welcome.

Check-in time is 8:30 a.m. on Saturday May 25 at the Etna Street Park pickleball courts. Tournament play starts at 9 a.m.

Registration fee is $50 per team with the funds going to aid the Ironton High School athletics boosters.

The top three teams get a trophy and everyone who enters gets a T shirt.

To register online, go to https://www.irontonohio.org/pickleball/