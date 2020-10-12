Hitting coach Marcus Thames shines for Yankees. Can he save Detroit Tigers as manager?

A .364 batting average won DJ LeMahieu the American League batting title in 2020. Twenty-two home runs secured Luke Voit's crown as the 2020 home run king.

While the faces of the franchise, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, battled through injuries, LeMahieu and Voit — as they helped to do last year — carried the New York Yankees to the postseason.

Credit must be given to their hitting coach, right?

That is former Detroit Tigers outfielder Marcus Thames.

View photos Former New York Yankee Marcus Thames is introduced during Old Timer's Day at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in New York. More

Thames is one of general manager Al Avila's candidates for the Tigers' managerial vacancy after former manager Ron Gardenhire retired Sept. 19. Now that the Yankees have lost the American League Division Series to the Tampa Bay Rays, conversations between Avila and Thames may spark.

"In the event that candidate is still in the playoffs or World Series, we may have to wait until November or, obviously, after the World Series," Avila said Oct. 2. "At this time, I really don't know where it's going to end. Right now, we're not in a rush. We're kind of taking our time with it."

Thames, 43, spent six of this 10 major league seasons in Detroit (2004-09). He also played for the Yankees (2002, 2010), Texas Rangers (2003) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2011).

View photos Tigers DH Marcus Thames reacts to striking out in the eighth inning against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, July 11, 2008, at Comerica Park. More

Through 485 games for the Tigers, Thames hit .245 with 99 home runs and 255 RBIs. He smashed career-highs in doubles (20), home runs (26) and RBIs (60) during the team's surprising 2006 season.

Other reported candidates under consideration for the job are A.J. Hinch and Alex Cora — each involved in the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal — and Fredi Gonzalez, interim manager Lloyd McClendon, Don Kelly, George Lombard, Will Venable, Vance Wilson, Pedro Grifol and Mike Redmond.

Why Thames makes sense

Hitting, hitting and more hitting.

Thames launched a home run on the first pitch in his first career at-bat against Hall of Famer Randy Johnson (with the Arizona Diamondbacks) in June 2002 at Yankee Stadium. He continued with a power-hitting approach during his career, hitting 115 career homers, one every every 15.9 at-bats (14.8 for the Tigers).

For reference, Mark McGwire has MLB's record with 10.6 at-bats per homer, followed by Babe Ruth (11.8), Barry Bonds (12.9), Jim Thome (13.8) and Stanton (13.9).

In 2013, Thames became the hitting coach for the Class A-Advanced Tampa Yankees (now called the Tarpons). He moved up to Double-A and Triple-A in 2014 and 2015, respectively, before earning the Yankees' assistant hitting coach role for the 2016 season.