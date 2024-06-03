Hitting the books as well as the ball keeps Cedar Ridge's London Collins busy enough

I hear you have exciting news.

I'm incredibly excited about going to Duke! Ever since I went there for the first time a few years ago I fell in love with everything about the school, from the beautiful architecture on campus to the amazing coaches. My academics were always a huge factor in what school I went to, so I couldn't be more grateful to have the chance to play at an exceptional school.

Tell something about you that most people don't know.

Something most people don't know about me is that I don't like chocolate, any kind of chocolate at all.

If you had a choice of being valedictorian of your class or all-state in softball, what would you choose?

I think I'd pick being valedictorian. It's truly one of the most impressive things that anyone can say they've achieved. Education can do so much for a person and having achieved that level of it would open so many doors.

What has been your favorite vacation?

Recently I went to California with my cousins and my teammates. We visited a lot of fun places like the Walk of Fame, a wax museum and a lot of other fun locations. I had a great time with my family and friends the entire week I was there.

Cedar Ridge outfielder London Collins, a junior, has already made a commitment to continue playing softball at Duke.

If you could attend any concert, who would you see?

I would go to a Bruno Mars concert. I've loved Bruno Mars for the longest time and he's such a good performer and dancer.

Cedar Ridge outfielder London Collins said a trip to Top Golf with her teammates is her most memorable time as a softball player. She said maintaining good grades has always been her biggest goal.

Making friends and playing golf for fun

What has been your favorite memory of playing softball for Cedar Ridge?

My favorite memory would have to be when we went to Top Golf during our Houston tournament. We went as a team and had so much fun. We were laughing, talking. Even the coaches joined us.

Has softball taught you any life lessons?

Softball has taught me how to let things go and move forward. In this kind of game, you can't live in your head every time you make a mistake and mess up. I've used this not only in the game, but a lot in life in general.

What makes softball fun for you?

What makes softball fun for me are the amazing people and coaches I get to play with. I look forward to spending hours a day with my favorite people and being reminded of the fact that at the end of the day, it's just a game.

Do you have any game-day rituals?

I don't have any crazy rituals. The only thing I will say is that I always try and wear jewelry that I had a great game in. If I went 3-for-3 wearing a blue necklace, then I'll keep wearing it and never change.

Dream dinner: This gathering will be a Thriller

If you could have dinner with any four people in the history of the world, who would they be?

I'm going to say Laufey, Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson and Beyoncé.

Why did you pick Laufey?

I picked Laufey, a smaller jazz singer, because she helped me become more comfortable being different. I used to always want to fit in and like the kind of music everyone else liked, but once I started listening to her music and realizing how much I liked it, I realized it's okay to not always like the same things as everyone else. I began to grow more comfortable as a person.

— Rick Cantu

