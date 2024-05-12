Hitting the Books: Cyclones level up, take Colorado eSports title in 'Mario Kart'

Pueblo West High School received its first Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) eSports championship after a team of Cyclone students defeated Rocky Mountain High School in Mario Kart on May 2.

Members of the 2023-24 state championship winning Pueblo West Mario Kart Varsity squad include Austin Gill, Bradley Johnson, Alexander Price, Ayres Ritchey, Mason Stanley and Jesse Wardle. They are coached by computer teacher Curtis Dunford.

The Cyclones reached the state final after defeating Mario Kart teams from Northfield High School, Wray Junior Senior High School, Fossil Ridge High School and Discovery Canyon Campus School in a 32-team playoff tournament.

Cyclones coach Curtis Dunford (left) celebrates a Mario Kart state championship win with student competitors Alexander Price, Austin Gill, Bradley Johnson, Ayres Ritchey, Jesse Wardle and Mason Stanley.

Rocky Mountain High School, which defeated the Cyclones in last year's championship, was unable to secure a second consecutive title. The Cyclones defeated them 3-0.

Centennial High School student receives coveted Boettcher and Hurliman scholarships

Pueblo Centennial High School seniors Sam Francis, left, and Jacob Welte research during the state speech and debate tournament at Pueblo Central High School on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Jacob Welte, a senior at Centennial High School, has been named as one of just 50 statewide Boettcher Foundation Scholarship recipients. Welte also is a recipient of a Hurliman Scholarship — an award given to exceptional students from Pueblo, Custer and Fremont counties.

Welte will be studying psychology at the University of Denver. He is passionate about addressing youth mental health issues and aspires to become a clinical psychologist following his studies, according to the Pueblo School District 60 Facebook page.

Boettcher scholars receive a total of $80,000 over the course of a four-year period. Hurliman scholarships may be valued at up to $30,000 per year, according to the Hurliman Scholarship Foundation website.

Students from five local elementary schools and the Pueblo Children's Chorale shared the stage during the Pueblo Elementary Choir Celebration on May 9, 2024.

Five schools and Pueblo Children's Chorale join forces at Pueblo Elementary Choir Celebration

Students from Pueblo School District 60 and Pueblo County School District 70 showcased their talents at Colorado State University Pueblo's Hoag Hall on May 9.

The Pueblo Elementary Choir Celebration featured 220 students representing Cedar Ridge Elementary, Fountain International Magnet School, Minnequa Elementary, North Mesa Elementary, Pueblo Children's Chorale and Rye Elementary.

Incoming and Graduating Kane scholars recognized by CSU Pueblo

Nine incoming CSU Pueblo students have been announced as recipients of the Kane Family Foundation Scholarship — an award covering the tuition, books and fees of students pursuing a bachelor's degree.

Incoming Kane scholars include Lluvia Alvarado of Central High School, Josiah Barela of Central High School, Olivia Gates of Otero Junior College, Jazmin Gomez of Pueblo Community College, Emma Harry of Pueblo Community College, Katelyn Huskins of Rye High School, Caren Rosetta of Pikes Peak State College, Kylie Smith of Pueblo County High School and Emily Whitley of Rye High School.

The nine incoming scholars were recognized at the 2024 Kane Scholarship Reception on May 7. Eleven graduating Kane scholars also were recognized at the reception.

Graduating Kane scholars from CSU Pueblo include Faith Bueno, Tara Butler, Kyle Jackson, Liam Kohl, Christina Marggraf, Whitney Monter, Leighton Pacheco, Mayra Plascencia, Kayla Redwing, Katherine Stangier and Cameron Valdez.

Pueblo Community College '24 graduates include almost 300 high schoolers

Nearly 300 high school students have received a degree or certificate from Pueblo Community College's Fremont and Pueblo campuses through participation in concurrent enrollment programs.

Eighty-three concurrent enrollment students were awarded an associate's degree at PCC's commencement ceremonies on Thursday, May 9. Additionally, a total of 299 certificates were awarded to concurrent enrollment students.

Altogether, the 1,349 graduates from PCC's Pueblo and Fremont campuses earned over 1,700 degrees and certificates on May 9. This includes 34 bachelor's degrees.

