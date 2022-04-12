Hits and misses from the Steelers picks in ESPN mock draft

There are few projects more daunting for an NFL draft writer than a full seven-round mock draft for the entire league. So regardless of what we make of the picks for the Pittsburgh Steelers, we applaud ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid for such a massive undertaking. You can read the whole thing here but let’s talk about the Steelers picks.

First round-OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

As good as Zion Johnson is, it’s doubtful the Steelers would select him after signing two starting interior offensive linemen in free agency.

Second round-DL Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

The Steelers need to add beef to the defensive line and Phidarian Mathis is an underrated run defender.

Third round-OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Daniel Faalele is a massive offensive tackle who would be an instant upgrade over any of the reserves on the roster.

Fourth round-WR Tyquan Thornton, Baylor

The Steelers do a great job with mid-round wide receivers and Tyquan Thornton’s blazing speed is something you cannot coach.

Sixth round-LB Ellis Brooks, LB Penn State

After signing Myles Jack and re-signing Robert Spillane, it’s hard to imagine Pittsburgh going with

Seventh round-EDGE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame

At this point in the draft, if the Steelers are going to take a chance on an edge rusher, they should at least pick one with some athletic upside.

Seventh round-CB Kyler McMichael, North Carolina

Kyler McMichael is a solid developmental cornerback with excellent length and a willingness to defend the run.

Overall

The big miss in this mock draft is the first round. With James Daniels and Mason Cole signed, there just isn’t a place for a first-round interior offensive lineman. This would have been a great opportunity to get a starting strong safety or even an elite wide receiver, the team’s top two draft needs.

Also, with Matt Corral and Desmond Ridder on the board, you have to think they would consider a quarterback as well.

The only other questionable picks are in the sixth round. Neither guy would have a shot to make the team and in a draft this deep, they could be better used. Adding a running back here and a more athletic outside linebacker makes more sense.

