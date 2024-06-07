Hitmen win wild season-opening game at Hornell

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Hitmen outlasted Hornell in their 2024 season-opening game.

Horseheads (1-0) topped the Steamers in a wild first contest of the year 9-8 on the road. A total of 23 hits and 17 runs combined were put on the scoreboard Thursday night. Horseheads grad Matt Procopio went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs pacing the attack for the Hitmen. Jason Smith connected on one hit and was credited with four RBI and two walks.

Procopio tied the game after a grounder to short created a bad throw to first base knotting the game 6-6 in the top of the 6th. Then in the top of the 8th, Smith hit a hard shot for a single up the middle for the go-ahead run giving the Hitmen the lead for good.

Fellow Horseheads grad Lucas Granger had a hit and an RBI, while Haverling grad AJ Brotz had two hits for the Hitmen. Mike Fabiano also drove in two runs on two hits for Horseheads.

Roman Mahler was strong in relief for the Hitmen. In three innings of work, Mahler allowed just one hit and struck out four batters. Mahler did walk five at the plate on the mound.

Next up for the Hitmen is the home opener Friday night vs. Olean. First pitch is slated for 6:30 pm. Hornell (0-1) travels to Salamanca Friday night at 7 pm. Below, a full box score courtesy of pointstreak.com.

