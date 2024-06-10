Hitmen split home opening doubleheader with Salamanca

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Hitmen split a doubleheader, to open their home slate.

Following a Friday rain out, the Horseheads Hitmen played a Sunday doubleheader for their 2024 home opener. The Hitmen split the pair of games with the Salamanca Lizards, scoring 25 total runs in the effort.

Horseheads dominated Game 1 with a 21-5 victory. Jake Ambrosio, Dom Russ, Spencer Craig, and Jack Carozzoni led the Hitmen effort, with 5 combined home runs, and 19 RBI. Ambrosio started his big day with a 1st inning grand slam, before following up with a 2-run blast in the 4th. Horseheads grad, Dom Russ smashed a grand slam of his own in the 3rd, accounting for 4 of 5 runs in the frame. In the 4th, Craig extended the Horseheads lead with an additional grand slam. Elmira’s Jack Carozzoni capped off the home run parade in the 6th inning with a 2-run shot.

Game 2 was a different story for both teams. Nick Arnett kicked-off the scoring in the 2nd, putting a grounder in play, while Jake Ambrosio crossed the plate. The fielder’s choice would be the only tally until the 4th, when the Lizards delivered a 5-run inning. Salamanca’s offense continued in the 5th, as they unleashed a 6-run barrage. With the game on the line in the bottom of the 5th, Michael Fabiano cleared the bases on a 3-RBI triple. The huge hit cut Salamanca’s lead to 11-4, but it would not be enough for the win.

Horseheads next hits the road for another doubleheader. This Tuesday, the Hitmen battle Dansville at 2 p.m.

