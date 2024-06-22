HITC: Chelsea join Bayern Munich in race for Milan star with two sales possible

Chelsea are the latest team to show an interest in signing Theo Hernandez from AC Milan as they plan to overhaul the position, a report claims.

According to a report from HITC, Chelsea’s new head coach Enzo Maresca prefers using full-backs that can invert (push infield) and that could mean that Ben Chilwell and/or Marc Cucurella depart, because they are ‘willing to let both players leave’.

The management are thus looking for players that fit the new manager’s style more and Theo Hernandez is a player that has emerged as one that the Blues ‘hugely admire’ and ‘internally feel would be an ideal fit’.

The Frenchman has two-years left on his current deal and Milan want to extend his contract, but the report adds that Bayern Munich are looking at him to replace Alphonso Davies, who is ‘expected to join Real Madrid at some point in the next 12 months’.

Ahead of Euro 2024, where he is featuring for France, Theo set alarm bells ringing by admitting his future is a bit up in the air: “I’m focused on the European Championship. Whether I’ll stay at AC Milan or not, we’ll see later.”

Inter’s Federico Dimarco, Stade Brest’s Bradley Locko and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez are also on Chelsea’s list, because they are aware how expensive a move for Theo would be.