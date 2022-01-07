Was this hit by Trent Frederic for Bruins vs. Wild acceptable?

WATCH: Was this hit by Trent Frederic acceptable? You decide originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As a team, the Boston Bruins set a season-high in penalty minutes with 28 in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden.

More than half of those minutes were allotted to Bruins center Trent Frederic, who amassed 16 penalties in minutes in just 7:05 of ice time against the Wild.

Frederic had two fighting majors that were both accompanied by minor penalties, as well as a third minor which accounted for his total. It was a sequence in the second period in which Frederic may have gone a little too far with his physical play, when he received a minor penalty for boarding Kirill Kaprizov -- causing the reigning Calder Trophy winner to leave the game -- and subsequently dropped the gloves with Dmitry Kulikov.

Was Frederic's hit on Kaprizov over the line?

Kirill Kaprizov heads to the locker room after a hit by Trent Frederic pic.twitter.com/hm2S0TRt4g — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 7, 2022

Given that Frederic has no suspension history, coupled with the fact that he only received a minor in the game, it's unlikely he'll face further discipline for the infraction. But that's not to say it's something he should be making a habit of, either, especially when he's contributing so little on the offensive end.