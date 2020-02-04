After hit on Patric Hornqvist, Lars Eller plans to 'be hitting a few more Penguins'

The Caps may have lost to the Penguins Sunday, but Lars Eller had one of his best games all season, scoring two goals against a dominant Matt Murray in net.

But for Penguins fans, his most memorable play was his hit on Patric Hornqvist that sent Eller to the box.

The result was a myriad of tweets directed at Eller from unhappy Penguins fans.

John "Cakes" Auville read some of the tweets to Eller on The Sports Junkies Tuesday, including one that read, "Lars Eller is a slimy creep," and another that said, "Lars Eller is softer than baby poo."

Based on his laugh, Eller's favorite was definitely the one referencing "baby poo," but he isn't too bothered by tweets from irate opposing fans.

"That just comes with this rivalry," Eller said. "Emotional players and fans on both sides of the aisle I think, which just makes it that much more special and that's how it should be."

As for the hits? Don't expect those to stop any time soon.

"We got some more games and I'll be hitting a few more Penguins players along the way so I don't expect them to like me any more at the end of the season than they do right now," Eller said.

