Hit or Miss: How we ranked these recent CFB stars in HS

Jgwo8bbhzdavk3yrk80w

USA TODAY

Did we get it right or did we get it wrong? Each week during the college football season we will pick five players who had outstanding weeks and look at their career so far and determine if our ranking was a hit or a miss. Here are this week’s stars.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

*****

MORE: Hit or Miss, Oct. 9 | Farrell's overrated teams

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

*****





Isreal Mukuamu – South Carolina

The skinny: Mukuamu initially committed to Florida State, but then re-opened the process amid the rumors of Jimbo Fisher leaving for Texas A&M. Then after taking official visits to South Carolina, Georgia, Purdue and Indiana during his senior season he committed to the Gamecocks in early December. The Gamecocks were his first offer as he began his high school career in South Carolina.



After impressing last fall in limited action with 17 tackles, two tackles for a loss and an interception, Mukuamu has become an extremely important part of the South Carolina defensive unit this fall. He more than proved this on Saturday during the Gamecocks’ stunning victory at Georgia with 11 tackles and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.



Farrell’s take: MISS. I think we have a star in the making here and even though it’s early a high three-star ranking is looking too low for him. He was a long, rangy safety in high school who had the frame to grow into a linebacker but was a bit raw and lost in coverage at times. He had an amazing game on the biggest stage for the Gamecocks and this confidence will propel him further. Watch out for him, the NFL is starting to.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH SOUTH CAROLINA FANS AT GAMECOCKCENTRAL.COM

*****

Asmar Bilal – Notre Dame

Story continues

The skinny: Keeping his recruitment relatively quiet, it was thought that Notre Dame and Michigan were the two favorites. When it came time to make his decision he committed to the Irish during his senior season.



After a productive 2018 season, more was expected from Bilal this fall as he was tasked with trying to replace Trevon Coney. To this point he has answered the bell for the Irish, becoming an integral part of the defensive unit. He also enjoyed his best game of the season on Saturday night against USC with 11 tackles and two tackles for a loss during the victory.



Farrell’s take: HIT. Bilal is starting to come into his own so as a four-star ranked at the bottom of the Rivals250 back in 2015, We hit this one on the head. He was a skinny, undersized linebacker with excellent speed and athleticism coming out of high school and now he’s all over the field as a bulked up, stronger player. He’s not Coney, who we liked a lot more, but he’s a very good player.

Read More