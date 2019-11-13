Hit or miss? How we ranked these recent CFB stars in HS

Zwe1tteayxzslyjl2gp7

Did we get it right or did we get it wrong? Each week during the college football season we will pick five players who had outstanding weeks and look at their career to determine if our ranking was a hit or a miss. Here are this week’s stars.

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

1. Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

The skinny: Already very familiar with the area since his father, Antoine Winfield, played for the Minnesota Vikings, Winfield Jr. took a four-day unofficial visit during the summer to Minneapolis and then sealed the deal with an official visit in December. He committed to the Gophers over offers from Purdue, Missouri, Northwestern, Houston, SMU and Colorado State.



In the program’s biggest game in years, Winfield performed at his best with 11 tackles and two interceptions during the victory over previously undefeated Penn State.

Farrell's take: MISS. We blew this one and I'm not sure how. Winfield Jr. is the son of a college great and top NFL player and the bloodlines alone should have made us think he was a three-star, right? But no, we had him as a high two-star and Minnesota has turned him into a college football star. This is a big miss and Winfield has proven us very wrong.

2. Najee Harris, Alabama

The skinny: Initially a Michigan commitment, Harris eventually re-opened his process and then committed to Alabama over Kentucky and Ohio State in January, a few weeks prior to National Signing Day.



While the passing attacks received much of the publicity heading into the Alabama-LSU game, both lead running backs also excelled. For the Tide, Harris excelled in all aspects of the game, despite the loss. Finishing with 146 yards and one touchdown on the ground, plus 44 yards and one touchdown through the air, he was a consistent threat throughout the game.

Farrell's take: MISS. Harris was the No. 1 player in the country, so anything short of a Heisman or an amazing career at Alabama would make him a miss and that's what he is. That doesn't mean he lacks talent, but he hasn't put it all together in a season. I still think he's going to be a high draft pick after he tests and will have a very good NFL career. He was awesome against LSU and should have been used more early in the game. That became clear as he dominated the second half.

