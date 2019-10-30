Hit or Miss? How we ranked these recent CFB stars in HS

Ltwhlmjy4i1ffoj2cuoh

Did we get it right or did we get it wrong? Each week during the college football season we will pick five players who had outstanding weeks and look at their career so far and determine if our ranking was a hit or a miss. Here are this week’s stars.

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

Chase Young - Ohio State

The skinny: In the summer before his senior season and shortly after attending the Buckeyes’ Friday Night Lights camp, Young committed to Ohio State. Maryland was also considered, but the Buckeyes were always thought to be the favorite.



Coming off of a huge sophomore season, many thought that Young had the potential to be one of the top defensive players in the country this fall. He has done more than that, becoming one of the top overall players this season for the Buckeyes. On Saturday, in a dominating performance against Wisconsin, he totaled six tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

Farrell’s take: HIT. Young is the best player in college football, according to many, and clearly the best defensive player in the nation. So to have him as a five-star is certainly a hit, although some could say he should have been closer to No .1 in his class in hindsight. But No. 8 overall isn’t too shabby. We loved his length, motor and athleticism coming out.

CJ Verdell - Oregon

