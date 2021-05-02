Hit or miss: Grading the Steelers 2021 NFL draft class

As with most years, the 2021 NFL draft was a roller coaster of moves and emotions of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers went into the draft with a laundry list of needs and Pittsburgh found players for most of them.

But how does this draft grade out? Who are the hits and who are the misses? Here is our early report card.

First round-RB Najee Harris, Alabama

Is Harris the savior of the Steelers run game and the next great Pittsburgh running back? Maybe. He's got all the physical tools to be an elite feature back in the league. If the Steelers can get return on the offensive linemen they took later in the draft, Harris will flourish. Grade: B+

Second round-TE Pat Freiermuth

The success or failure of this choice will be what defines this draft. Freiermuth is a nice player and one of the three best tight ends in the draft not named Kyle Pitts. But tight end wasn't a position of need and there are questions as to if the Steelers can even use him properly. Grade: C

Third round-C/G Kendrick Green, Illinois

With offensive linemen flying off the board fast and furious, the Steelers caught a break. Landing Green with the No. 87 pick gives the Steelers at worst a future starting guard who can play at a very high level and the best-case is he becomes the next great Steelers center. Grade: A-

Fourth round-OT Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M

Moving to the fourth round the Steelers get two picks and took a pair of nice players from Texas A&M. First up we have Moore who is a strong developmental player with the change to a more zone-heavy blocking scheme. Grade: B-

Fourth round-LB Buddy Johnson, Texas A&M

Sometimes guys slip through the cracks and this year it was Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson. Much like guard Kevin Dotson last year, Johnson is a star in the making and could be a starter for the Steelers this season. Grade: A-

Fifth round-DL Isaiahh Loudermilk, Wisconsin

I won't labor the point but the trade to get into the fifth round to draft defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk didn't make much sense. There's nothing in Loudermilk's film to warrant a move so if there is a pick the Steelers could retreat down the line, this will be it Grade: D

Sixth round-EDGE Quincy Roche, Miami

On the surface, the pick of Quincy Roche feels like a huge steal for Pittsburgh. But the reality is Roche probably got drafted right where he should. The potential to be a pass rusher is there but the coaches have some work to do. Grade: C+

Seventh round-DB Tre Norwood, Oklahoma

Between the free-agent losses and potential problems for Justin Layne, bolstering depth in the Pittsburgh secondary was a must. The front office didn't view it that way as they waited until the seventh round to draft a defensive back but Oklahoma's Tre Norwood is an interesting guy with tools the coaches can work with. Grade: B

Seventh round-P Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech

Yep, you read that right. The Steelers drafted a punter. And a really good one at that. Let's be honest the difference between the late seventh round and an UDFA is choice. Harvin should have a solid chance to beat out Jordan Berry for the starting job. Grade: B-

