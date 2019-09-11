Hit or Miss: Are these 5 players living up to recruiting ranking?

Ujcve627ibuvbq2b6spa

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

Did we get it right or did we get it wrong? Each week during the college football season, we will pick five players who had outstanding weeks and look at their career so far and determine if our ranking was a hit or a miss. Here are this week’s stars…

The skinny: Burrow committed to Ohio State during the spring of his junior year over Maryland and Iowa State. He served as a back-up to J.T. Barrett and then lost the starting job to Dwayne Haskins before deciding to transfer to LSU.



In Baton Rouge, there have been plenty of skeptics regarding Burrow and his performance in big games, but that may have been answered on Satuday night in Austin. Completing 31 of 39 passes for 471 yards and four touchdowns, Burrow had the Tigers’ offense flying against Texas.

Farrell’s take: HIT. Yes I know Burrow had a great week, but for the most part he has played like a mid-level three star prospect. He didn’t make it at Ohio State and he has certainly been up and down at LSU. We had him as a good-sized dual-threat quarterback coming out of high school who had some decision making issues and wasn’t very polished. Despite a great game against Texas, he’s lived up to that.

The skinny: Moore was initially committed to Texas, but when he re-opened his process during his senior season, Purdue jumped at the opportunity. The Boilermakers, who were already talking to Moore before his de-commitment, were able to seal the deal after he took an official visit to West Lafayette in December. Coming off an amazing true freshman season, Moore has once again dominated in the early stages of 2019. That continued on Saturday against Vanderbilt when he finished with 13 receptions for 220 yards and one touchdown in the Boilermakers victory.

Farrell’s take: MISS. This is one we get hammered on and rightly so as Moore has played like a five-star, but had a high three-star ranking coming out of high school. Not that a high three-star isn’t a good ranking, but the way Moore has taken college football by storm is a thing of beauty. He wasn’t overly impressive during Army Bowl week against the best of the best in the country and that led us to think his ranking was correct. We were wrong at least so far.

The skinny: Slovis’ recruiting process started off rather slow, but during the spring after his junior season he quickly bgan to pile up offers. One of these came from USC, which was enough for Slovis to give his commitment to the Trojans a few days later. With JT Daniels’ injury, there was some uncertainty surrounding Slovis’ first career start on Saturday night against Stanford. He quieted any doubters by completing 28 of 33 passes for 377 yards and three touchdowns during the Trojans’ victory.

Farrell’s take: MISS. Okay, this is ridiculous right? How can I pick a 2019 prospect who just made his first start. Well, for Slovis to step in as a true freshman for Daniels and lead his team to a victory over Stanford is very impressive. Time will really tell whether we missed on this one but the start to his career has been well ahead of schedule. We liked him as a high three star but expected him to be a one-year starter at USC at best.

