Hit List: Top 2023 prospects that need to be on Hugh Freeze’s radar

Auburn University officially named Hugh Freeze as the football program’s 31st head coach on Monday, Nov. 28. Now that the Tigers have their head coach, he now has 20 days to put the final touches on his first recruiting class.

He steps into a moderate situation as far as recruiting goes. Auburn currently ranks No. 32 in 247Sports 2023 recruiting rankings. That ranking has been raised drastically over the last week, as the Tigers have received commitments from four-star DL Darron Reed, and three-star EDGE Brenton Williams over the last seven days.

Auburn has 13 commits to this point for 2023, with nine players listed as four-star talent. Freeze is of course given the task of building relationships with current commits, but he needs to reel in more talent in order to start his tenure on a high note.

Who are those top players that would give Auburn a boost in the 2023 recruiting rankings? Here is a list of uncommitted prospects, as well as those committed elsewhere, that Auburn has the chance to earn their National Letter of Intent.

Reuben Bain

Position: DL

Hometown: Miami, Florida

High School: Miami Central

State Rank: 22

Position Rank: 13

247Sports Rating: 4 star

Auburn needs someone that will penetrate the line and get after the quarterback. Bain is that guy. Bain has 26 sacks on the season, and 48 of his 60 tackles last season were made behind the line of scrimmage. According to On3, Miami is the favorite to land Bain, but Auburn is next in line with a 33% chance to earn his commitment. Bain says that he enjoyed his trip to the Plains on Oct. 1 when Auburn hosted LSU. “It was a good atmosphere, good football. They didn’t come out with a win that game, but I saw the errors and mistakes how they could’ve won, plays being made and guys getting hurt. Their top-2 pass rushers got hurt. I still saw the defense make plays, the atmosphere, the guys and all the camaraderie, great football, great city … everything was just right.”

Christopher Vizzina

Position: QB

Hometown: Birmingham, Alabama

High School: Briarwood Christian

State Rank: 4

Position Rank: 7

247Sports Rating: 5 star

Yes, I am thinking what you are thinking. Auburn stealing the Clemson commit would be a long shot. But, Freeze is a proven quarterback developer, and going after the state’s top-rated quarterback would not be a mad move, even though the odds are not in his favor.

Lewis Carter

Position: LB

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

High School: Tampa Catholic

State Rank: 27

Position Rank: 10

247Sports Rating: 4 star

Carter has been a commitment to Oklahoma since July. But Auburn continues to be high on Carter due to his relationship with linebackers coach Christian Robinson. It also helps that he is coached by former Auburn wide receiver Jeris McIntyre. Maybe Freeze can also develop a relationship with McIntyre and Carter in an effort to change his mind.

Tony Mitchell

Position: S

Hometown: Alabaster, Alabama

High School: Thompson

State Rank: 3

Position Rank: 3

247Sports Rating: 5 star

Alabama received the commitment of one of the state’s top players on July 26. However, Mitchell has visited enemy territory four times this season, which included an official visit on Oct. 1. He has also taken in two games on campus in November. During his most recent visit on Nov. 19, Mitchell told Auburn Undercover that he has a “pretty good level of interest in Auburn.” Mitchell has developed a relationship with Zac Ethridge, and his high school head coach, Mark Freeman, has a solid relationship with Hugh Freeze. The door is open for Freeze to flip Mitchell, but he needs to be a warm guest in order to have a shot.

Karmello English

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr

Position: WR

Hometown: Phenix City, Alabama

High School: Central

State Rank: 14

Position Rank: 23

247Sports Rating: 4 star

Auburn lost English’ commitment while Bryan Harsin was still the head coach, but the Tigers have not lost all hope in landing him. English recently revealed his top five choices, listing Auburn in addition to Alabama, Michigan, Kentucky, and Jackson State. In order to truly develop a quarterback, Freeze will need to bring in quality receivers to increase productivity. A solid receiver that lives 33 miles from campus would be a great addition.

Bo Hughley

Position: OT

Hometown: Fairburn, Georgia

High School: Langston Hughes

State Rank: 8

Position Rank: 13

247Sports Rating: 4 star

Hughley may be a Georgia pledge, but that has not stopped him from visiting the Plains. Since committing to Kirby Smart’s program on Sept. 21, 2021, Hughley has visited Auburn seven times, most recently for Auburn’s win over Western Kentucky. He is high school teammates with current 2023 Auburn commit, safety Terrance Love. Hughley tells Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover that he does not plan to sign until February, that gives Freeze enough time to develop the all-important relationship that Hughley seeks in head coaches.

Jelani Thurman

Position: TE

Hometown: Fairburn, Georgia

High School: Langston Hughes

State Rank: 6

Position Rank: 3

247Sports Rating: 4 star

While we are on the topic of Langston Hughes products, lets talk about Jelani Thurman. Thurman is committed to Ohio State, but has seen Auburn play six times this season at Jordan-Hare Stadium. In a recent interview with Auburn Undercover, 2023 commit Terrance Love says that Auburn has a chance to flip Thurman from Ohio State. Love, who says that he is committed to the program no matter who the head coach is, will be an important factor in landing both Thurman and Hughley. Freeze must develop a relationship with those three recruits in order to earn the flip.

Keldric Faulk

Position: DL

Hometown: Highland Home, AL

High School: Highland Home

State Rank: 9

Position Rank: 18

247Sports Rating: 4 star

Auburn missed out on Faulk’s commitment back on July 5, when he chose Florida State over the Tigers. Since committing to the Seminoles, Faulk has visited Auburn three times. Auburn never stopped recruiting Faulk, and plans to keep pushing for a flip. “(Auburn is) still pushing for me as hard as they can,” Faulk said in an interview with Zach Blostein of 247Sports. They told me that the day after I committed. They said I’ve still got until I sign so they said they’re still going to pushing for me to get to Auburn. That’s what really drives me to go back.” Following Auburn’s win over Texas A&M on Nov. 12, Faulk says that he talked with Cadillac Williams for a while, and discovered that they have similar background stories. Freeze’s decision to retain Williams could go a long way.

Qua Russaw

The Montgomery Advertiser

Position: EDGE

Hometown: Montgomery, AL

High School: Carver

State Rank: 8

Position Rank: 7

247Sports Rating: 4 star

Russaw is one of the few uncommited prospects to make the list. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine casts Alabama as the favorite to earn his commitment, but he has been a frequent visitor to the Plains, making five visits since June 24’s official visit. The trend for Russaw, is that he usually visits schools alongside his high school teammate, James Smith, which is a perfect segway into our top prospect that Freeze needs to contact.

James Smith

The Montgomery Advertiser

Position: DL

Hometown: Montgomery, AL

High School: Carver

State Rank: 1

Position Rank: 3

247Sports Rating: 5 star

The state’s top recruit for the 2023 cycle, James Smith, remains uncommitted. Now would be a great time for Freeze to reel him in. Alabama remains the favorite according to On3, but Freeze has time to sway both Smith and his teammate, Qua Russaw, to spend their college careers on the Plains.

