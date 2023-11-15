Hit the brakes on pushing drivers to buy electric cars, MPs warn Government

MPs warn that the Government risks failing to hit its net zero goals because of a lack of long-term planning - Daisy-Daisy/iStockphoto

Drivers are being encouraged to take up electric cars in the push to reach net zero despite an inadequate charging network, the Commons public accounts committee (PAC) has warned.

The warning was issued in a report that says the Government is at risk of failing to hit its net zero goals because of a lack of long-term planning, including how to attract necessary funding of up to £69 billion a year.

MPs on the PAC say the Government has picked technologies because they are green, without considering the challenges of using them.

An expansion of electric cars could be difficult because there has not been sufficient attention given to building an adequate charging network, the report says.

“We are not convinced that the Government is paying sufficient attention to the practical challenges consumers can face in adopting low-carbon technologies and how to overcome them,” the report says.

It adds: “We are concerned that technology development may take priority without giving sufficient attention to the practical challenges consumers might face.”

“The challenges can be significant; for example, ensuring an adequate charging network to support the projected rapid expansion in the use of electric cars.”

‘Failure to attract private investment’

The report also criticises the Government for failing to have a team focused on how to change people’s behaviour to help the country reach net zero by 2050, a legally binding target.

It warns that there is no clear plan on how much public investment will be needed to reach net zero by 2050.

The Government has estimated that green investment will need to rise from £23 billion in 2022 to as much as £69 billion a year through the late 2020s and into the 2030s, with most of this increase coming from the private sector.

But the PAC says the Government is failing to attract private investment, partly because of its short-term policies.

Rishi Sunak’s backtracking on key net zero policies, including watering down the phase-out of petrol and diesel cars, has undermined investor confidence, the report says.

Businesses peering through haze of uncertainty

“Our committee has warned time and again of the damage that can be done to delivering policy by the lack of long-term planning and funding from government,” Dame Meg Hillier MP, chairman of PAC, said. “There is no more critical area where this is true than on net zero.”

“If the Government continues to leave businesses to peer through a haze of uncertainty, then that investment will not be forthcoming. Businesses and consumers need certainty.”

A spokesman for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: “The UK is a global leader in clean energy having attracted £200 billion in low carbon investment since 2010, with a further £100 billion expected by 2030 – powering up Britain and supporting up to 480,000 jobs.

“On top of this, we are investing £4.2 billion into long-term research and innovation to develop the net zero technologies of the future.

“We lead the world in tackling climate change, cutting emissions by nearly 50 per cent since 1990 and decarbonising faster than any other major economy as we continue to drive forward our net zero ambitions.”