A history of the Vikings going 0-3 . . .

The Minnesota Vikings find themselves at 0-3 to start the 2020 season.

As you might expect, the odds are not in the Vikings’ favor after starting 0-3.

Here’s a history of the Vikings after starting a season 0-3:

2013: 5-10-1 (missed playoffs)

2011: 3-13 (missed playoffs)

2002: 6-10 (missed playoffs)

1967: 3-8-3 (missed playoffs)

1962: 2-11-1 (missed playoffs)

The Vikings have now started 0-3 six times in team history and have not made the playoffs once.

Their win average is 3.8 wins when starting 0-3. That’s not great!

The good news in Week 4 is that the Vikings will go up against another 0-3 team: The Houston Texans.

We’ll see if the Vikings can get back on track, earn their first win of the season and make what would be an unlikely run to the playoffs.