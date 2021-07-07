What history tells us the Patriots could get in a potential N’Keal Harry trade

There are very few guarantees in the NFL, even when it comes to first-round picks.

After two disappointing seasons with the New England Patriots, N’Keal Harry’s agent has requested a trade from the team that took him 32nd overall in 2019. In his short career, Harry has recorded just 45 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns in 21 games.

While he didn’t have the best quarterback situation last year, Harry was passed on the depth chart by Jakobi Meyers, an undrafted wideout from the same draft class. Newcomer Damiere Byrd even leaped over the former Arizona Wildcat, nearly doubling his yard production.

With Harry’s departure looming, it’s probably smart to look at some other recent trades that saw struggling first-round wide receivers change teams on their rookie deals.

2018 - Corey Coleman traded to Buffalo for a 7th-round pick

After a very successful career at Baylor, Coleman was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the 15th pick in 2016. This was at the peak of the Browns' struggles, as his second season was Cleveland's 0-16 campaign. In his two years with Cleveland, Coleman put up 718 yards and five touchdowns on 56 receptions. Requesting a trade due to a lack of reps in training camp landed Coleman in Buffalo. In return, the Browns received a seventh-round pick.

2017 - Phillip Dorsett traded to New England for Jacoby Brissett

This trade should be familiar. Dorsett was the 29th pick in the 2015 draft for the Colts, but he struggled to rise to the level expected of a first-round pick. Dorsett recorded 51 receptions for 753 yards and three touchdowns in his two seasons with Indianapolis. The former Miami Hurricane was on the roster bubble heading into 2017. And, with Andrew Luck recovering from shoulder surgery, the Colts swapped fringe players with the Patriots, acquiring Jacoby Brissett. Brissett would go on to start 15 games that season, leading Indianapolis to a 4-11 record.

2013 - The Chiefs traded WR Jonathan Baldwin to the 49ers for WR AJ Jenkins

In the 2011 and 2012 draft classes, there were two examples of wideouts who were traded during their rookie contracts, and, oddly enough, they were traded for each other. Baldwin, who is really only remembered for the time Belichick compared him to Julio Jones, was the 26th overall pick of the Chiefs in 2011. Despite the comparison, Baldwin wouldn't go on to have the same success. He caught 41 targets for 579 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons with Kansas City. Jenkins was 30th overall the following year, but he couldn't even get on the field. Appearing in only three games in his rookie year, Jenkins didn't record a single catch and was only targeted once. That was apparently all that San Francisco needed to see because he was traded that offseason. While both receivers were first-round picks and were traded for each other, neither made it to their fourth season on an active roster.

What does this mean for the Patriots?

Going back to 2010, these are the three examples that best fit Harry and the Patriots this offseason. All of these receivers outperformed the 2019 first-round pick in their first two seasons with the exception of Jenkins. New England may be able to get a seventh or another team's bubble player this year if they can find a team where wideout is a position of need. Unfortunately for New England, wide receiver is where they could use the most help as well.

