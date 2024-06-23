The history of Stanley Cup Final Game 7s — and what it means for the Florida Panthers

For just the 18th time in NHL history, there will be a Game 7 to determine who wins the Stanley Cup.

It all comes down to Monday between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers, with puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. from Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena.

The Panthers led the series 3-0 before dropping Games 4, 5 and 6 to bring the series to a winner-take-all Game 7.

With the rarity of the Stanley Cup Final series going seven games, let’s take a look back at the history of Game 7s in the Cup Final as a primer for what’s to come on Monday.

How many times has there been a Game 7 when a team took a 3-0 series lead?

Just twice — in 1942 and 1945, with both matchups featuring the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs.

In 1942, the Maple Leafs overcame the 3-0 deficit to win four consecutive games and claim the Cup. In 1945, it was Detroit that went down 3-0 and won three straight to force Game 7. Toronto wound up winning the series in seven.

When’s the last time a Stanley Cup Final went seven games

That would be 2019, when the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in a back-and-forth series that neither team led by a game.

St. Louis won the series finale 4-1 to hoist the Cup for the first time in franchise history.

Of note: Florida forward Vladimir Tarasenko was on that Blues team and recorded a third-period assist in the series-clinching win.

Home ice advantage

The home team has a 12-5 record in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, although its worth noting that each of the past three Game 7 wins were by the road team — the Blues in 2019, the Bruins over the Vancouver Canucks in 2011 and the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Detroit Red Wings in 2009.

Scoring first pays dividends

The team that scores first in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final has won 12 of 17 times.

That falls in line with how the series between the Panthers and Oilers has played out thus far. The team that has opened scoring has won five of six games, with the only exception being Florida’s win in Game 2.

Does the team that forced Game 7 have an advantage?

Not really. The team that won Game 6 to extend the series has gone just 8-9 in the winner-take-all Game 7.

Other miscellaneous stats

▪ Game 7s decided by one goal: 7, most recently in 2009 when Pittsburgh won Game 7 2-1.

▪ Game 7s that have gone to overtime: two (both won by Detroit, in 1954 and 1950).

Full list of Stanley Cup Final series to have a Game 7

▪ 2019: St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7, 4-1

▪ 2011: Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7, 4-0

▪ 2009: Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings in Game 7, 2-1

▪ 2006: Carolina Hurricanes beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7, 3-1

▪ 2004: Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames in Game 7, 2-1

▪ 2003: New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks in Game 7, 3-0

▪ 2001: Colorado Avalanche beat the New Jersey Devils in Game 7, 3-1

▪ 1994: New York Rangers beat the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7, 3-2

▪ 1987: Edmonton Oilers beat the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 7, 3-1

▪ 1971: Montreal Canadiens beat the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 7, 3-2

▪ 1965: Montreal Canadiens beat the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 7, 4-0

▪ 1964: Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings in Game 7, 4-0

▪ 1955: Detroit Red Wings beat the Montreal Canadiens in Game 7, 3-1

▪ 1954: Detroit Red Wings beat the Montreal Canadiens in Game 7, 2-1 in overtime

▪ 1950: Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Rangers in Game 7, 4-3 in double overtime

▪ 1945: Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings in Game 7, 2-1

▪ 1942: Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings in Game 7, 3-1