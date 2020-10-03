History says Steelers going 4-0 means big things for Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to one of their best starts in franchise history. And if you believe in history, this week’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles is hugely important from a historical perspective.

Pittsburgh has started 3-0 eight times and only missed the playoffs once but if you tighten this up to 4-0, it gets even better.

The Steelers have started the season 4-0 only three times in franchise history. 1973, 1978 and 1979. In two of those three season, the Steelers won the Super Bowl.

I don’t know where everyone stands on historical information like this but if you are in the camp where you think history can repeat itself you understand how important this game is.

Personally, I consider this game vital because as the season goes on, without a true bye week, every game is going to be more and more challenging. The Steelers need to stockpile as many wins as possible in the first half of the season before attrition sets in come November and December.