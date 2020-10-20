History says Ravens are Super Bowl bound after 5-1 start
The Ravens haven’t always won pretty this season but with Week 6’s game against the Eagles, the Ravens earned their fifth win of the 2020 NFL season. Baltimore’s 5-1 start is a monumental milestone that points to much greater things on the horizon. This is just the third time the Ravens have started 5-1. The two other times that happened, Baltimore went on to win the Super Bowl that season. The Ravens started the 2000 season 5-1 before suffering three consecutive losses where kicker Matt Stover was their entire offense.