History repeats itself with Aaron Rodgers trade to Jets

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: a legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback, famous for beating the Chicago Bears, is traded to the Big Apple after uncertainty over his future and as a young star waits in the wings for his shot at glory.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because that is what has happened now on two occasions, with Aaron Rodgers now heading to the New York Jets in a blockbuster swap reported on Monday.

Rodgers, along with the No. 15 pick in this year’s draft and a fifth-round selection, heads to New York in exchange for numerous draft picks, including the No. 13 pick this year and a conditional second-round selection in next year’s draft.

His departure brings to mind the saga of former Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who was also traded to the Jets after a long and illustrious career at Lambeau Field.

The similarities don’t stop at just the ultimate destination after the dissolution of the union between Packers and quarterback. Rodgers was the team’s starter for 15 seasons, putting together a 65.3% completion percentage while throwing 475 touchdown passes, earning four MVP awards and a Super Bowl ring.

Favre was a starter for 16 seasons, posting a 62% completion percentage, throwing 442 touchdowns, winning the MVP award three times and also capturing one Super Bowl ring.

Both quarterbacks also made their living in absolutely torching the Bears. Rodgers posted a 24-5 record against the team, with 64 touchdowns in his career. He also beat the Bears in the 2011 NFC Championship game.

Favre had a 23-13 career record against Chicago, with 60 touchdowns to his credit.

Finally, there was the contentious nature of their exits. Rodgers contemplated retirement and ultimately said he wanted to be traded to the Jets, with the two sides finally coming together.

Favre retired from the NFL and then came back, but with Rodgers waiting in the wings, he was dealt to the Jets, playing three more NFL seasons in New York and then in Minnesota with the Vikings.

The real question now is just how well Rodgers will do in New York, and whether his successor in Green Bay will have the same success he did.

The Jets will owe the Packers a first-round pick in next year’s draft if Rodgers plays 65% of the team’s offensive snaps, and if he decides to retire after the 2023 campaign, the Jets could still be on the hook for that selection.

After he was traded to the Jets, Favre played three more NFL seasons, making two more Pro Bowls and leading the Vikings to within a game of an NFC championship in 2009.

Meanwhile, Jordan Love will be left with the legacy of following up Favre and Rodgers’ reigns in Green Bay, which saw some of the best quarterback play the league has ever seen.

Love has played in 10 games and started one in his NFL career, with three touchdowns and three interceptions to his credit.

