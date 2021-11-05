The history of quarterbacks drafted by the New York Jets

Next!

The New York Jets selected BYU’s Zach Wilson at the No. 2 spot of the 2021 NFL draft, a move that came with the familiar hopes of stropping what seems like a historical carousel at the position for Gang Green.

Here’s a look back at the QBs the franchise also thought could help change the historical course….

1961: Howard Dyer

Howard Dyer was drafted by the New York Titans, who turned into the Jets. The VMI QB was a 24th-round selection.

1962: Sandy Stephens

Sandy Stephens went on to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame for his play at Minnesota. Stephens was a second-round NFL draft choice of the Cleveland Browns and the fifth overall selection in the AFL draft by the New York Titans. Both teams said they wouldn’t use him as a quarterback and never played a down in either league. The Canadian Football League welcomed him as a quarterback.

1963: Bill King, Ron Vander Kelen, Mike Taliaferro

Ron Vander Kelen was not chosen in the 1963 NFL Draft but drafted in the 21st round of the 1963 AFL Draft by New York. He entered into a contract with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent. He was the backup to Fran Tarkenton from 1963-66. Bill King, out of Dartmouth, never played for New York. A 28th-round selection from Illinois, Mike Taliaferro stuck around and was 3-4 as a starter over four seasons.

1964: Dick Shiner, Jerry Rhome

Dick Shiner, a 20th-round pick out of Maryland, never played for the Jets but did for six other teams. Jerry Rhome set all sorts of records in college at Tulsa. He was with the Dallas Cowboys and three other teams in a moderate NFL career.

1965: Joe Namath, John Huarte, Bob Schweikert

The Jets drafted the Heisman winner, John Huarte, out of Notre Dame. However, they also drafted and signed Joe Namath, which turned into football history. Bob Schweikert was with the team in 1965 and ’67 and had one career rush.

1967: Bob Biletnikoff

The late Bob Biletnikoff, brother of Raiders HOFer Fred, was a QB out of Miami and a late-round pick. He also was a first-round pick of the New York Yankees and went on to a short career in the minors.

1969: Al Woodall

Al Woodall came to the Jets from Duke. He was 5-14 as a starter from 1969-74.

1976: Richard Todd, Dave Buckey

The Jets had success with Joe Namath, so why not go back to the Alabama well with Richard Todd. It didn’t turn out as successfully for this Crimson Tide QB from Alabama. The Jets drafted Don and Dave Buckey at 326 and 327 out of North Carolina State. Don had some catches while Dave didn’t stick.

1977: Matt Robinson

Matt Robinson was a late-round choice out of Georgia and famously became part of a QB controversy with Richard Todd.

1978: Pat Ryan

For an 11th-round pick, Pat Ryan did well for himself, sticking in the league for 13 years. He was 11-8 as a starter for the Jets.

1979: Dan Sanders

Dan Sanders was an 11th-round pick out of Carson-Newman. No Jets stats.

1983: Ken O'Brien

Ken O’Brien was one of the QBs taken in the first round of the famed 1983 class. He came from Cal-Davis and played nine seasons with the Jets, going 50-55-1 as a starter.

1987: Bill Ransdell

Bill Ransdell was a 12th-rounder out of Kentucky. No Jets stats.

1990: Troy Taylor

Troy Taylor was a fourth-round pick out of Cal. He threw 20 passes, completing 12.

1991: Browning Nagle

Browning Nagle was drafted by the Jets in the 1991 NFL Draft with the 34th pick overall, one pick after the Falcons selected Brett Favre. He was 3-10 as a starter in three years in green.

1997: Chuck Clements

Houston’s Chuck Clements played in one game, losing three yards on two carries.

2000: Chad Pennington

Chad Pennington came to the Jets from Marshall. He was a popular player and was one of four first-round picks. He spent eight years with the Jets and three with Miami.

2003: Brooks Bollinger

Wisconsin’s Brooks Bollinger was 2-7 as a starter in two seasons with Gang Green.

2006: Kellen Clemens, Brad Smith

Oregon’s Kellen Clemens was 4-5 as a starter in five years with the Jets. Missouri’s Brad Smith spent five years with the Jets and was a jack-of-all-trades for the offense.

2008: Erik Ainge

Erik Ainge was a fifth-round pick out of Tennessee, but battled off-field issues that eventually curtailed hopes of a career.

2009: Mark Sanchez

The Jets drafted USC’s Mark Sanchez in the first round, and he led them to two AFC Championship games. However, the bottom fell out after that, and he became a journeyman.

2011: Greg McElroy

Another Alabama QB, Greg McElroy, has found far more success as a broadcaster than he did as a QB.

2013: Geno Smith

Geno Smith was chosen from West Virginia. He was 12-18 as a starter over four years that were sometimes, um, turbulent.

2014: Tajh Boyd

Sixth-round pick Tajh Boyd from Clemson had no impact on Gang Green.

2015: Bryce Petty

Bryce Petty came to the Jets from Baylor, and there were high hopes that were quickly dashed. He was 1-6 as a starter in his two seasons.

2016: Christian Hackenberg

Another quarterback with high hopes was Penn State’s Christian Hackenberg. Five years after he was drafted, Hackenberg is coaching high school football.

2018: Sam Darnold

And Sam Darnold completes the quarterback carousel, which is a fairly sorry one. The former USC star was the third overall pick in 2018 and never found his groove. He had illness and injury and is now on his way to the Carolina Panthers.

2020: James Morgan

The Jets added one more new play caller in 2020 when the team selected FIU’s James Morgan in the fourth round. Although relatively unknown, there was a small bit of 2020 draft buzz about him being a “sleeper.” But nothing came of the chatter as Morgan is currently on the roster of the Carolina Panthers, joining former Jets play-caller Sam Darnold.

2021: Zach Wilson

Unfortunately for the Jets, it hasn’t been smooth sailing so far in 2021, with Wilson already missing games after suffering an injury in the Week 7 matchup with the Patriots.

What happens after he comes back, and moving forward, remains to be seen.

