History of Notre Dame’s rivalry with Pittsburgh

Everyone knows about the rivalries Notre Dame has with USC, Navy and Michigan, although that last one currently is on hiatus. However, a lot fewer fans seem to realize that Pittsburgh is another program the Irish have played frequently. Ever since the Irish won a 6-0 decision during their first meeting in 1909, the Panthers have been a semi-regular opponent. Like with most rivalries, the Irish have the all-time edge, this one to the tune of 50-21-1.

The series isn’t fading away anytime soon as the programs currently are scheduled for seven future meetings. It’s time to give this rivalry the prestige and hype it deserves. To help fans appreciate the Irish’s history with the Steel City’s flagship university, let’s take a look at some of its most memorable moments to date. Diehard Irish fans undoubtedly remember many of these, but for the uninitiated, here is what to keep in mind during the programs’ future matchups:

1965: Wolski scores early, often

Oct 30,1965; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Norte Dame Fighting Irish running back Bill Wolski (35) runs with the ball against Navy Midshipmen defensive tackle Pat Philbin (75). The Fighting Irish beat the Midshipmen 29-3. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Irish won, 69-13, in what remains the scoring standard for the program. [autotag]Ken Ivan[/autotag] kicked a program-record nine extra points, but the star of the show was [autotag]Bill Wolski,[/autotag] who ran for five touchdowns. With his team comfortably ahead, he exited the game, during the third quarter.

1973-76: Dorsett runs all over Irish

Nov 1976; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Tony Dorsett (33) during the 1976 season at Pit Stadium. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Dorsett showed why he was one of the best running backs to ever live when he ran for 754 yards over four years of games against the Irish. No opposing running back ever has accumulated more. His 303 rushing yards in 1975 also represent a single-game opponent record, and that performance helped snap the Irish’s 11-game winning streak in the series.

1982: Irish upset top-ranked Panthers

Oct 2, 1982, Pittsburgh, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Dan Marino (13) looks to throw against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Pitt Stadium during the 1982 season. Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks largely to Dan Marino, the Panthers showed they were worthy of their No. 1 preseason ranking by winning their first seven. The Irish threw a wrench into the Panthers’ season thanks to two touchdowns from [autotag]Allen Pinkett[/autotag], including one from 76 yards out, and a 54-yard touchdown that originated as a flea flicker. The 31-16 Irish win knocked the Panthers out of the top spot, and they never regained it.

1993: Becton begins rushing streak

11 Sep 1993: Tailback Lee Becton of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs down the field during a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

No one ran better for the Irish in 1993 than [autotag]Lee Becton[/autotag], and it was against the Panthers that he began a streak that remains the standard for Irish running backs. The Irish steamrolled their way to a 44-0 victory, and Becton set a career high with 142 yards on 16 carries. It was the first of an Irish-record six straight games in which Becton ran for at least 100 yards.

1996: Rossum takes it to house twice

14 Sep 1996: Kick returner Allen Rossum #15 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish bursts up field as he runs with the football during a 99 yard kick off return for a touch down in the Irish’s 35-0 victory over the Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

[autotag]Allen Rossum[/autotag] was electrifying while returning punts in 1996. As the Irish walloped the Panthers, 60-6, Rossum became the third player in program history to take two punts to the end zone in a game. He also tied the Irish record for punt return touchdowns in a season that day.

1999: Panthers win final game at Pitt Stadium

23 SEP 1995: OHIO STATE WIDE RECEIVER TERRY GLENN #83 MAKES A LEAPING TOUCHDOWN CATCH DURING THE BUCKEYES 54-14 WIN OVER THE UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH AT PITT STADIUM IN PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA. DOUG PENSINGER/ALLSPORT

The 1999 Panthers had a mostly forgettable season, going 5-6. However, that fifth win, a 37-27 win over the Irish, was the last game played at Pitt Stadium. The Panthers were paced by two touchdowns from Kevan Barlow, one of which was the stadium’s final touchdown.

2003: Jones sets single-game rushing record

3 Nov 2001: Running back Julius Jones #22 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs with the ball during the college football game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. The Volunteers defeated the Fighting Irish 28-18. Jonathan Daniel/Allsport

In a bit of revenge for Dorsett’s record-setting performance, [autotag]Julius Jones[/autotag] ran all over the Panthers in a 20-14 Irish victory. Jones scored the Irish’s only two touchdowns on the day, but it was his program-record 262 rushing yards on 24 carries that had everyone talking. Jones’ second touchdown only tied the game, so the difference came on two field goals from [autotag]D.J. Fitzpatrick[/autotag].

2004: Palko lights up Irish

Sep 25, 2004; South Bend, IN, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Tyler Palko audibles at the line of scrimmage in Pittsburgh’s 41-38 win over Notre Dame Saturday Nov. 13, 2004 at Notre Dame Stadium. Photo By Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Irish typically don’t let opposing quarterbacks beat them virtually by themselves, but the Panthers’ Tyler Palko did just that. Palko threw five touchdown passes during a 334-yard day at Notre Dame Stadium. Ironically, it was a last-second field goal from Josh Cummings that gave the Panthers a 41-38 victory.

2008: Panthers win longest game for both programs

Nov. 1, 2008; South Bend, IN, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers kicker Conor Lee (37) kicks a field goal to beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 36-33 in four overtimes. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

It took four overtimes and five field goals from Conor Lee, but the Panthers prevailed in a 36-33 final that lasted four overtimes. This remains the longest game played by both the Irish and Panthers. The loss was a particularly brutal one for the Irish, who had a 17-3 halftime lead.

2012: Golson completes late comeback, wins it in triple overtime

Nov. 3, 2012; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Everett Golson (5) celebrates after scoring the game winning touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the third overtime at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 29-26. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the fourth quarter with a 20-6 deficit and a perfect regular season on the line, [autotag]Everett Golson[/autotag] threw two touchdown passes and successfully ran for a two-point conversion after the second one, which was needed since the first one ended with [autotag]Kyle Brindza[/autotag] missing an extra-point kick. In the second of three overtimes, Kevin Harper missed a field goal that would have won it for the Panthers. Golson finally ended it with a touchdown run to give the Irish a 29-26 victory. The win kept Notre Dame unbeaten in a regular season they’d eventually finish 12-0.

2015: Kizer throws for five touchdowns, runs for another

Nov 7, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Notre Dame won 42-30. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

In a battle between two ranked teams, [autotag]DeShone Kizer[/autotag] stole the show. He threw for five touchdowns, one shy of the program record, and 262 yards while also rushing into the end zone himself once. Each touchdown turned out to be important as the Irish won, 42-30.

2018: Book to Boykin late saves Irish

Oct 13, 2018; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) escapes pressure by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive end Rashad Weaver (17) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Like the 2012 meeting, Notre Dame entered unbeaten and with big-time postseason hopes. What was waiting again on the other side was a Pitt team looking to spoil the party which they seemed set on doing until [autotag]Ian Book[/autotag] found [autotag]Miles Boykin[/autotag] for a 35-yard touchdown with just over five minutes to play to put the Irish in front for good, 19-14.

