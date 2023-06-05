History of Notre Dame clues on ‘Jeopardy!’

It has been established more than once on this site that I am fanatical about game shows. With Notre Dame athletics on hiatus until fall, I have time to try ideas I’ve been wanting to try for a while now. One of them was planted in my head after our own Nick Shepkowski reported on a “Jeopardy!” category that was about ACC schools. I’ve decided to take that idea and narrow the focus to “Jeopardy!” clues about Notre Dame.

Using the site J-Archive, which has records of nearly every game during the show’s current run, I have come across several Notre Dame clues. Many of them were repeats because that’s what happens when you’ve been on for 39 years. However, I feel like I’ve compiled a diverse list of clues that you should be able to respond to if you have even a basic knowledge of Notre Dame, particularly the football program. Check the end of this list for the correct responses:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

1. June 15, 2022 - Coach & Horses for $600

“This Notre Dame quartet was coached by Knute Rockne.”

2. May 2, 2022 - College Football History for $1,000

Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

“This Notre Dame hero who died at age 25 in 1920 helped pay his school expenses as a pool shark.”

3. Dec. 10, 2021 - Big Movie on Campus for $2,000

“2 films shot at Notre Dame were ‘Knute Rockne: All American’ & this one starring Sean Astin as an unlikely football player.”

4. June 30, 2021 - Sports & Society for $600

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

“Long a holdout against ‘luxury” or “sky’ these for well-off fans, Notre Dame Stadium now has premium seating.”

5. June 12, 2019 - Don't Be Afraid, It's Only Football for $600

“At one time the 7th-string QB at Notre Dame, he went on to a Hall of Fame career as a 49er.”

Advertisement

6. June 26, 2013 - You Must Be President to Win for $800

“This sitting president received the University of Notre Dame’s Laetare medal, given to American Catholics.”

7. Oct. 17, 2011 - College Knowledge for $1,200

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

“Notre Dame’s ‘Word of Life’ mural, depicting Christ as a teacher, is known on the football-loving campus as this.”

8. July 2, 2009 - College Football Quotes for $1,000

“This 1980s Notre Dame coach, now on ESPN: “On this team, we’re all united in one goal – to keep my job”

9. June 19, 2008 - Of a Man Name Brady for $400

“In 2007 this Browns QB from Notre Dame did not throw 50 TD passes.”

10. Sept. 9, 2002 - All About Football for $2,000

“Jason Miller, who was a lifelong fan of Notre Dame played this great coach of the ’60s & ’70s in the 1993 film ‘Rudy’.”

Advertisement

Correct Responses

1. Who are the Four Horsemen?

2. Who is George “The Gipper” Gipp?

3. What is “Rudy”?

4. What are boxes?

5. Who is Joe Montana?

6. Who is John F. Kennedy?

7. What is Touchdown Jesus?

8. Who is Lou Holtz?

9. Who is Brady Quinn?

10. Who is Ara Parseghian?

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire