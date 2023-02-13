A history of the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft

The Detroit Lions find themselves in unusual territory in the 2023 NFL draft. By virtue of the trade with the Los Angeles Rams, the Lions hold the No. 6 overall pick in the draft.

It’s a slot where the Lions haven’t made a selection in a very long time. The history of the sixth overall pick features a variety of success stories, weird misses, and very little reference to the Detroit Lions.

Here’s a brief history of the No. 6 pick in the NFL draft.

Last year

The Carolina Panthers tabbed North Carolina State OT Ikem Ekwonu with the sixth pick last year. Ekwonu was commonly projected to go higher than No. 6, even sitting at No. 1 on many mock drafts in the immediate post-combine timeframe.

Ekwonu started all 17 games and played every offensive snap as a rookie, a year where the Panthers were in serious tumult. He was penalty-prone (10 enforced, 13 called) but played relatively well in pass protection after giving up two sacks to Cleveland’s Myles Garrett in Week 1.

The last Lions pick at 6

It’s been 38 years since the Lions made the pick at No. 6. Back in 1985, Detroit sure made it count.

With the No. 6 pick in the 1985 NFL draft, the Lions selected Florida OT Lomas Brown. He was an instant hit for Detroit.

Brown started right away and was a very good left tackle for 11 seasons in Detroit. He earned Pro Bowl nods in his final six seasons (1990-1995) with the Lions, and was a first-team All-Pro once and second-team All-Pro twice. Brown is still with the Lions as a broadcaster and proud, ever-present representative of the organization.

Last 6 at 6

The last six players selected at No. 6:

OT Ikem Ekwonu

WR Jaylen Waddle (Dolphins 2021)

QB Justin Herbert (Chargers 2020)

QB Daniel Jones (Giants 2019)

OG Quenton Nelson (Colts 2018)

S Jamal Adams (Jets 2017)

Pretty good group of players. No busts here. Adams, Nelson and Herbert have all ranked amongst the best at their respective positions in their careers. Waddle has already made a huge impact for Miami. Jones hasn’t been great but has steadily improved; his emergence under better coaching in 2022 holds real promise for his future.

Notable misses

Not every pick turns out well. Here are some of the biggest misses from the sixth slot over the last few decades.

2013 – Browns select LSU EDGE Barkevious Mingo

2012 – Cowboys select LSU CB Morris Claiborne

2009 – Bengals select Alabama OT Andre Smith

2004 – Browns select Miami TE Kellen Winslow II

2003 – Saints select Georgia DT Johnathan Sullivan

1996 – Rams select Nebraska RB Lawrence Phillips

1993 – Buccaneers select Alabama DE Eric Curry

1992 – Bengals select QB David Klingler

Not all of those picks were brutal busts. Claiborne, Smith and Curry all had some decent NFL seasons. Winslow II was poised for greatness before a motorcycle injury and attitude issues ruined his promise.

Biggest hits

Aside from some of the recent hits, there have been some great selections from the six spot over the years. Some of the best from the last 40 years:

2011 – Falcons select Alabama WR Julio Jones

2010 – Seahawks select Oklahoma State OT Russell Okung

2006 – 49ers select Maryland TE Vernon Davis

2001 – Patriots select Georgia DT Richard Seymour

1999 – Rams select North Carolina State WR Torry Holt

1997 – Seahawks select Florida State OT Walter Jones

1988 – Raiders select Notre Dame WR Tim Brown

Hall of Famers

These players selected at No. 6 are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Walter Jones – 1997

Tim Brown – 1988

Jimbo Covert – 1983

James Lofton – 1978

Robert Brazile – 1975

John Riggins – 1971

Floyd Little – 1967

Carl Eller – 1964

Jim Brown – 1957

Y.A. Tittle – 1948 by the Lions

Alex Wojciechowicz – 1938 by the Lions

Sammy Baugh – 1937

