History of No. 25 pick ahead of Giants' selection in 2023 NFL Draft

Dec 4, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium.

The Giants accomplished more than many thought they would this season. Seriously. They won nine games, made the playoffs, then beat the favored Minnesota Vikings in the first round. Those feats are even more impressive when you consider their lackluster roster — among the reasons Brian Daboll was named Coach of the Year.

The downside to the Giants' promising season, though, is that it hurt their draft stock quite a bit. That’s not usually a bad thing, but for New York, it is, considering how many holes they still have on their roster.

The Giants' first pick is No. 25 in the first round.

What kind of players has that selection turned up in the past?

Let’s take a look.

Tyler Linderbaum

Baltimore Ravens, 2022

Career accomplishments: 74.6 ProFootballFocus grade as rookie

Analysis: Linderbaum was among the most sure-fire selections in last year’s draft. The only reason he fell to No. 25 was because of the position he played. He started every game for Baltimore this season and figures to have All-Pro and Pro Bowl potential. Linderbaum allowed just three sacks and 23 quarterback hurries as a rookie.

Travis Etienne

Jacksonville Jaguars, 2021

Career accomplishments: 1,125 rushing yards, five touchdowns (2022)

Analysis: Etienne missed his entire rookie season after suffering a Lisfranc injury. He returned in a big way this season, rushing for 1,125 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 5.1 yards per attempt. He’s a major part of a Jaguars offense that is suddenly littered with talented players (Trevor Lawrence, Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones, Zay Jones).

Brandon Aiyuk

San Francisco 49ers, 2020

Career accomplishments: 20 career touchdowns; 1,015 receiving yards (2022)

Analysis: Aiyuk certainly benefits from playing for Kyle Shanahan, one of the game’s best offensive minds, and has been one of the more productive players since his arrival in San Francisco. Aiyuk caught 60 passes for 748 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, then 56 for 826 yards and five scores in 2021. Last year he caught 78 passes for 1,015 yards and eight scores. That’s even more impressive considering the 49ers issues at quarterback.



Marquise Brown

Baltimore Ravens, 2019

Career accomplishments: 24 career touchdowns; 1,008 receiving yards (2021)

Analysis: Brown spent three productive seasons with the Ravens to begin his career, improving each year. His final season in Baltimore was his best (91 catches, 1,008 yards, six touchdowns). The Ravens then traded him to Arizona, where he caught 67 passes for 709 yards and three touchdowns last season. His statistics were certainly hurt by the Cardinals' issues at quarterback.

Hayden Hurst

Baltimore Ravens, 2018

Career accomplishments: 249 catches, 1,718 yards, 14 touchdowns (career)

Analysis: Hurst didn’t make much of an impact with Baltimore his first two seasons, but that was largely because the player drafted two rounds after him (Mark Andrews) developed into one of the league’s best tight ends. The Ravens traded him to the Falcons, where he had a career year in 2020, catching 56 passes for 571 yards and six scores. The season wasn’t exactly a breakout, though. Hurst has just 78 catches for 635 yards and five scores over the last two years (26 games). He spent 2022 with the Bengals.