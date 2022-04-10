A history of the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft

The Detroit Lions are hoping to make a great decision with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The history of that draft slot offers some great examples of excellent choices but a fair dash of cautionary tales, too.

A look back at the 85 players who have been selected No. 2 overall since the NFL draft began back in 1936 offers an interesting barrage of outcomes. Some have become the greatest ever at their respective positions, while others quickly proved among the most regrettable draft busts of all time.

Here’s a look back at the notable history of the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft.

The last 5

The last five No. 2 overall selections have produced a mixed bag early on in their careers.

2021 – Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

2020 – Chase Young, EDGE, Washington Commanders

2019 – Nick Bosa, EDGE, San Francisco 49ers

2018 – Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

2017 – Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears

It’s too early to judge Wilson (or any 2021 draftee for that matter), though the early returns aren’t exactly favorable. Young and Bosa have each quickly proven to be very good picks; both were Defensive Rookie of the Year winners that followed up with unfortunate injuries in their second seasons. Bosa bounced back with 15.5 sacks and an NFL-best 21 TFLs in his third year.

Barkley won the Offensive Rookie of the Year and topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first two seasons, though injuries have limited him to just 3.4 yards per carry in 15 games in the last two years.

Trubisky posted a 29-21 record in four seasons as Chicago’s primary starting QB and managed to snag a Pro Bowl nod in his second year, though his statistics and relative performance still make those head-scratching facts. After a year as a backup in Buffalo, he’s now the projected starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Lions picks at 2

It’s been 12 years since the Lions held the No. 2 pick. Back in 2010, Detroit opted to roll with Nebraska DT Ndamukong Suh, which turned out to be a very good choice.

Suh’s selection was the third time in nine drafts the Lions held the No. 2 pick. In 2007, Detroit nailed it with Georgia Tech WR Calvin Johnson. He was just inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Suh could be on his way to Canton, too; Defensive Rookie of the Year, three 1st-team All-Pro nods, five Pro Bowls. Alas, Michigan State WR Charles Rogers in 2003 turned into one of the biggest busts in Lions draft history.

To quote Meat Loaf, two out of three ain’t bad…

The Lions had the No. 2 pick just two other times, both well before the Super Bowl era. In 1949, Detroit selected Georgia QB John Rauch. Two years earlier, the Lions made Army RB Glenn Davis the No. 2 pick in the 1947 draft.

Rauch never played for the Lions. He was traded to the New York Bulldogs for RB Doak Walker. He had just three career starts in three years in New York, one of them a miserable loss in 1951 to the Lions where he completed 14-of-44 passes, threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Walker became a Hall-of-Famer in Detroit. Davis also never suited up for Detroit, traded to the Rams after the Army refused a deferment to allow him to play.

Notable hits

As would be expected, a lot of all-time greats and Hall of Fame talents came from the No. 2 pick. Calvin Johnson is the most familiar for Lions fans, but some of the others enshrined in Canton:

Sid Luckman – 1939

Randy White – 1975

Tony Dorsett – 1977

Lawrence Taylor – 1981

Eric Dickerson – 1983

Marshall Faulk – 1994

Tony Boselli – 1995

Archie Manning (1971), Bill Fralic (1985), Cornelius Bennett (1987), Neil Smith (1988), Lavar Arrington (2000), Leonard Davis (2001), Julius Peppers (2002) and Von Miller (2011) all proved excellent choices, too.

Notable misses

Sometimes the No. 2 pick calls to mind the epic Queen classic, “We are the Champions”. These picks unfortunately echo one of the lyrics in the song,

“And bad mistakes, I’ve made a few”…

The most recent huge swing and miss at No. 2 is another one Lions fans should recall. Offensive tackle Greg Robinson from Auburn was the Rams’ choice in 2014. After three unimpressive seasons in Los Angeles, the Lions sent a sixth-round pick to the Rams for Robinson in hopes of salvaging his career. It didn’t work.

Robinson followed Texas A&M OT Luke Joeckel to the Jaguars in 2013, another OL flop at No. 2. Jason Smith (2009), Robert Gallery (2004) and Tony Mandarich (1989) are also prominent on that list.

Quarterbacks at two haven’t exactly gone well either in the last 40 years outside of Donovan McNabb (1999). Marcus Mariota (2015) hasn’t been a bust but has been unable to stick as a full-time starter either. Ryan Leaf (1998) and Rick Mirer (1992) were absolute busts, unfortunately. The verdict is still weirdly out on Carson Wentz (2016), depending on which fan base you ask about the current Commanders starter.

Wentz fits with Mariota, Ronnie Brown (2005), Reggie Bush (2006), Chris Long (2008) and Darrell Russell (1997) as No. 2 picks who weren’t busts but didn’t have the kind of careers expected of such a lofty pick.

