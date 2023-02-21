History of No. 13 pick ahead of Jets' selection in 2023 NFL Draft

Aaron Donald / Mark J. Rebilas - USA TODAY Sports

The Jets’ No. 13 pick is an intriguing one because you wonder if they’ll actually be the ones making it. The team is very — very — interested in Aaron Rodgers. If Rodgers is as interested in them, well, the two might very well find themselves together. But in order to make that happen they’ll need to trade for him. That might just cost the No. 13 pick.

But for now the Jets own their No. 13 pick. It’s a good one to have, too, considering the players drafted with the selection in recent years.

Here’s a rundown of the past 10 No. 13 picks in the NFL Draft...

Jordan Davis

Philadelphia Eagles, 2022

Career accomplishments: 72.6 ProFootballFocus grade as a rookie

Analysis: Davis didn’t statistically set the world on fire as a rookie, finishing with just 18 tackles in 13 games. Considering the other names on the Eagles' defensive line, and how much Jonathan Gannon rotated his big men, it was tough for the rookie. The Eagles felt his impact most in the run game, though, where Davis finished with a ProFootballFocus grade of 72.2. The Eagles expect big things from Davis moving forward.

Rashawn Slater

Los Angeles Chargers, 2021

Career accomplishments: Pro Bowl; Second-Team, All-Pro (2021)

Analysis: Slater enjoyed a tremendous first season protecting Justin Herbert. He finished with a ProFootballFocus grade of 83.6, allowing just four sacks, six quarterback hits and 16 hurries. He was off to an even better start this year with an 84.0 PFF grade before suffering a season-ending biceps injury.

Tristan Wirfs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2020

Career accomplishments: Two-time Pro-Bowler (2021, 2022), Super Bowl champion (2020)

Analysis: Wirfs was a fascinating prospect coming out of Iowa because few doubted his ability to play. He slipped out of the top 10 because few believed he could play left tackle and didn’t want to draft a right tackle that high. So, Wirfs fell to the Bucs at No. 13 while Andrew Thomas (Giants, No. 4) and Mekhi Becton (Jets, No. 11) went before him.

Wirfs has since started all but four games for Tampa Bay his first three years. He’s been an anchor on the right side of the line and developed into one of the best tackles in the NFL. He had ProFootballFocus grades of 84.1, 84.3 and 83.1 his first three seasons. Last year, he had a career-high 89.1 grade as a pass blocker.

Christian Wilkins

Miami Dolphins, 2019

Career accomplishments: 11.5 career sacks; 83.3 ProFootballFocus grade in 2021

Analysis: Wilkins isn’t in the same discussion as some of the NFL’s best interior defensive linemen (Aaron Donald, Chris Jones, Quinnen Williams), but he’s in that class right behind them. Wilkins bounced back after a slow start to his career to really come on the last two seasons. Between 2021 and 2022, Wilkins had eight sacks and 20 quarterback hits.

Daron Payne

Washington Commanders, 2018

Career accomplishments: Pro Bowl (2022), 11.5 sacks (2022)

Analysis: Payne certainly benefits from playing on Washington’s loaded defensive line (Chase Young, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat), but he’s an equally good player in his own right. He really came into his own last season with double-digit sacks for the first time in his career.

Haason Reddick

Arizona Cardinals, 2017

Career accomplishments: Double-digit sacks three times (2020-2022); Pro Bowl (2022); second-team, all-pro (2022)

Analysis: Reddick is a fascinating player because he was considered a bust by many after three lackluster seasons with the Cardinals. Arizona basically tried to make him a traditional linebacker. Then, in 2020, they unleashed him as a pass rusher. Reddick exploded for 12.5 sacks. He then had 11 for the Carolina Panthers in 2021 before having 16 with the Eagles this past season. Reddick certainly struggles some against the run, but he’s developed into one of the NFL’s best pass rushers.

Laremy Tunsil

Miami Dolphins, 2016

Career accomplishments: Pro Bowl (2019, 2020, 2022)

Analysis: Tunsil struggled some to begin his career with the Dolphins, as a decent number of offensive linemen do. He turned the corner in 2018. Then, after getting traded to the Houston Texans, developed into one of the game’s best left tackles. Tunsil, who will turn 29 in August, is still among the game’s best. He had a career-best ProFootballFocus grade of 80.0 last year.

Andrus Peat

New Orleans Saints, 2015

Career accomplishments: Pro Bowl (2018-2020)

Analysis: Peat’s been a mainstay on the Saints' offensive line since they drafted him, starting 90 games. He’s dealt with some injuries the last few seasons, but when he’s on the field, he’s a very good player.

Aaron Donald

Los Angeles Rams, 2014

Career accomplishments: Defensive Player of the Year (2017, 2018, 2020); First-Team, All-Pro (2015-2021); Pro Bowl (2014-2022)

Analysis: There really isn’t much to say about this one. Donald is a future Hall-of-Famer and undeniably the NFL’s best defensive player. The 2022 season was considered a down one for Donald -- and he still finished with 49 tackles and five sacks in 11 games. His ProFootballFocus grade? A 90.5. Actually, Donald has had a PFF grade in the 90s every single year of his career. That’s just absurd.

Jets, 2013

Career accomplishments: Defensive Rookie of the Year (2013); Pro Bowl (2014)

Analysis: Richardson looked to be on the fast track to NFL super stardom after a rookie season where he had 78 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He followed that up with eight sacks in 2014. He never really lived up to the hype, though. Richardson was always a good, quality player — just not great. He never had more than five sacks in any of his other seven seasons. He last played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. He had 39 tackles and 2.5 sacks.