History might ruin undefeated 49ers' success, NFL Network host says

Thanks to the Baltimore Ravens and their 37-20 win over the New England Patriots, the 49ers remain the sole undefeated team in the NFL.

That's great news, but ... well, there's a but -- a historic "but."

"But what if I told you history is working against them," NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano said in a recent "Thinking Out Loud" segment.

Siciliano then listed a few teams over the years that have had similar situations as the last undefeated team left standing.

- For starters, last year's Los Angeles Rams had a very successful season where they went 8-0 in the first eight weeks. They made it to the Super Bowl, but ultimately would lose to the Patriots.

- In 2017, it was Kansas City. They landed themselves in the postseason but went one-and-done with a 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card Game. Remember when Marcus Mariota caught his own touchdown pass?

- The year before that, the Minnesota Vikings missed the playoffs after also starting the season on a high note. They started out going 5-0, but then lost four in a row after that.

Siciliano goes on to give more examples, but you get where he's coming from. Sometimes, oftentimes, history repeats itself.

He also highlights the 1990 49ers who went an outstanding 10-0 to start the season but would ultimately lose in the conference championship. Siciliano really wanted to prove a point.

"I really do think San Francisco is the best team in football," Siciliano added in the segment. "I just don't think that (in) Week 9, it really means that much. Granted, it is better than the alternative."

Don't worry, he still has plenty of positive things to say about the 49ers. He's seen them twice in person and said they are "legit," and listed everything from their run game to their defense to QB Jimmy Garoppolo as some of the reasons why.

He also mentioned the team's 28-25 "Thursday Night Football" win over the Arizona Cardinals "shut some people up."

Nevertheless, it doesn't matter. The teams Siciliano listed remain part of his memory for that exact reason -- they were memorable. Starting off a season with a winning record is not easy, but the 49ers still have their work cut out for them.

History might ruin undefeated 49ers' success, NFL Network host says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area