The history of the Miami Dolphins and the franchise tag

The NFL introduced the franchise and transition tags back in 1993 when their collective bargaining agreement went into effect, and since then, teams have been able to keep players on one-year deals who were expected to become unrestricted free agents at the start of the league year.

A team could decide to have the player play on their tag, sign them to an extension, or trade them.

The Miami Dolphins have a couple of candidates that they could use either the franchise tag or transition tag this year, but what does history tell us they’re going to do?

These are the eight players the Dolphins have used one of the tags on since 1993.

2018 - WR Jarvis Landry - $16.2 million

The Dolphins used the franchise tag on Landry after he made the Pro Bowl in three straight seasons and led the league in receptions in 2017. Miami ended up trading Landry to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2018 (used to select Durham Smythe) and a seventh-round pick in 2019 (used to select Myles Gaskin).

2016 - DE Olivier Vernon - $12.7 million

The Dolphins originally placed the transition tag on Vernon prior to the deadline, however, they ended up rescinding the tag, making him a free agent. He went on to sign a massive five-year contract with the New York Giants worth $85 million.

2015 - TE Charles Clay - $7.07 million

Clay received the transition tag from Miami in 2015 after two solid seasons in 2013 and 2014. Buffalo ended up signing the tight end to a five-year, $38 million offer sheet, and the Dolphins decided not to match. This allowed Clay to sign with the Bills that offseason.

2013 - DT Randy Starks - $8.45 million

Miami originally signed Starks after he spent four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He made two Pro Bowls before his contract expired at the end of the 2012 season. The Dolphins franchised Starks for 2013, and he played all 16 games.

Starks signed a two-year contract with Miami after playing on the tag, however, he was cut after the first season.

2011 - DT Paul Soliai - $12.5 million

Soliai was franchised before the lockout came in 2011, paying him handsomely for his services and rewarded Miami by having his lone Pro Bowl season. The defensive tackle then signed a two-year deal in 2012, and he played in 31 of the 32 possible games.

2001 - DE Jason Taylor - $5.39 million

After playing on a tender as a restricted free agent in 2000, Taylor was franchised by Miami with the hopes of working out a deal. Before the season started, the Dolphins and Taylor agreed to a six-year contract worth $42 million.

1999/2000 - OT Richmond Webb - $3.45 million/$4.14 million

The Dolphins tagged the left tackle in back-to-back seasons in 1999 and 2000. Webb played both seasons, his final two with Miami, under the tag and had some solid years protecting Dan Marino, Damon Huard, and Jay Fiedler.

1998 - DT Tim Bowens - $2.88 million

Bowens was the first player to ever receive the franchise tag from the Dolphins, and he refused to sign it. The defensive tackle held out before he and the team agreed to a five-year contract worth $15.15 million. Bowens made the Pro Bowl in his first year after receiving his new contract.

