History of the Matchup: Rutgers vs. Nebraska

Rutgers football is 3-2 and gearing up for Week 6 of the college football season. They return home after a big loss to Ohio State in Week 5 for a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Scarlet Knights started the season 3-0, all non-conference games. They have only Big Ten matchups remaining. Their first conference matchup was a home sell-out against the Iowa Hawkeyes that they lost 27-10. Rutgers also dropped their second conference contest against Ohio State 49-10. The Iowa game never really felt close, and the Ohio State game was never supposed to be close. Surprisingly, the Knights scored first against the Buckeyes but that was the extent of them making it seem competitive.

In Week 6, Rutgers has an important matchup. It is one of the few matchups left on their schedule where it feels like it is an even match-up. They are No. 93 in the latest USA TODAY weekly re-rank of all 131 FBS schools.

There is not an extensive history between Rutgers and Nebraska, but their first matchup dates all the way back to 1920. The programs would not meet again until after Rutgers joined the Big Ten, in October of 2014. Scarlet Knights have not fared well against Cornhuskers throughout history on the gridiron. Nebraska is 5-0 all-time against Rutgers. Let’s check out the full history between these two programs.

12.18.2020 - @ Rutgers

Winner: Nebraska

Score: 28 – 21

9.23.2017 - @ Nebraska

Winner: Nebraska

Score: 27 – 17

11.14.2015 - @ Rutgers

Winner: Nebraska

Score: 31 – 14

10.25.2014 - @ Nebraska

Winner: Nebraska

Score: 42 – 24

11.2.1920 - Neutral Site (New York, NY)

Winner: Nebraska

Score: 28 – 0

