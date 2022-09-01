History of the matchup: Rutgers football vs Boston College

Well, it is official. The start to the college football season is upon us. Rutgers has their first game on the road this year, and it is not a cookie-cutter matchup like they may have had in years past.

First up this season for the Scarlet Knights: a date at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts against the Boston College Eagles. Saturday’s opponent is not just an average opponent, they are a solid Power Five program from the ACC. The Eagles finished last season at 6-6 and were bowl eligible outright. Their scheduled bowl game was cancelled, but they were named to the game unlike the Scarlet Knights. Boston College is also further along in its rebuild than Rutgers is currently in their third season under head coach Greg Schiano.

When trying to predict games, regardless of whether it’s college or the pros, none is a tougher prediction than the season opener. You can only learn so much from the spring game and training camps. Especially in college where the turnover is so large year-to-year due to graduation or transfers – fans of the sport will look anywhere to try to find a way to determine how their team will fare in Week 1. One of the places you can look is history.

The history on the gridiron between Rutgers and Boston College dates all the way back to 1919 when the former governor of New Jersey, Woodrow Wilson, was in the oval office. Rutgers started off strong with a 13-7 road victory. The programs would not meet on the field again until 1956 where Boston College got revenge in a big way, winning in New Jersey 32-0.

Support your local #collegefootball rivalry! Saturday September 3rd Rutgers at Boston College These old Big East foes have been playing against one another since 1919 I can’t wait for College Football #Rutgers #BostonCollege pic.twitter.com/yeg3Q1LG8H — The College Football & Basketball Experience (@TCEonSGPN) August 2, 2022

There was another small gap – 25 years to be exact – until the Eagles and Scarlet Knights would matchup again. The schools would meet again in 1981 and play each other in non-conference games for 11 straight years. In 1991, both programs joined the Big East conference for it’s first season foraying into football. They would play each other another 14 straight seasons for a total of 25 consecutive years where the teams played each other. When conferences realigned in 2005, the schools snapped their streak and would not see action against one another until 2019, prior to Schiano’s return to the program. That is the most recent matchup in the history between the schools.

Boston College has dominated the all-time series as they are currently 20-6-1 against Rutgers throughout history. The Scarlet Knights best winning streak was four games from 1986-1989. The Eagles have outdone that streak twice: winning six in a row in 1956 and and the 1981-1985, and are currently on a dominant 11 game heater dating back to 1995.

Let’s take a look at the history between the two programs, from most recent to that first matchup over a century ago.

9.21.2019 - @ Rutgers

Winner: Boston College

Score: 30-16

11.6.2004 - @ Boston College

Winner: Boston College

Score: 21-10

11.15.2003 - @ Rutgers

11-15-2003, Boston College beat Rutgers 35-25. Derrick Knight ran for 224 yards & 3 touchdown to lead the Eagles to victory. Paul Peterson threw for 244 yards & 2 TD. pic.twitter.com/leK32CmkFL — Scott F (@TheFrizz87) November 15, 2021

Winner: Boston College

Score: 35-25

11.30.2002 - @ Boston College

11-30-2002, Boston College beat Rutgers 44-14. Derrick Knight had 270 yards of offense & scored 2 touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/IydMmfUSAM — Scott F (@TheFrizz87) December 1, 2021

Winner: Boston College

Score: 35-25

11.17.2001 - @ Rutgers

11-17-2001, Boston College beat Rutgers 38-7. William Green ran for 213 yards and a touchdown to carry the load on offense. Future star running back Derrick Knight added 46 yards & a TD. pic.twitter.com/cMs97ZetTB — Scott F (@TheFrizz87) November 18, 2019

Winner: Boston College

Score: 38-7

10.28.2000 - @ Boston College

10-28-2000, Boston College beat Rutgers 42-13. William Green ran for 223 yards & 2 TD on 22 carries! Cedric Washington ran a TD & caught 2. pic.twitter.com/fJE5K87mun — Scott F (@TheFrizz87) October 28, 2017

Winner: Boston College

Score: 42-13

9.25.1999 - @ Rutgers

Winner: Boston College

Score: 27-7

9.12.1998 - @ Boston College

Winner: Boston College

Score: 41-14

9.20.1997 - @ Rutgers

Winner: Boston College

Score: 35-21

10.19.1996 - @ Boston College

Winner: Boston College

Score: 37-13

11.24.1995 - @ Rutgers

Winner: Boston College

Score: 41-38

10.22.1994 - @ Rutgers

Winner: N/A (TIE)

Score: 7-7

10.9.1993 - @ Rutgers

Winner: Boston College

Score: 31-21

9.5.1992 - @ Boston College

Boston College Football – Throwback Thursday – BC 37 Rutgers 20 – 1992 http://t.co/HgB9HTd57r — SB Nation College (@sbncollege) September 3, 2015

Winner: Boston College

Score: 37-20

8.31.1991 - @ Rutgers

Winner: Rutgers

Score: 20-13

10.6.1990 - @ Boston College

Rutgers vs Boston College (1990) pic.twitter.com/7DsJv3qDpW — College Football Classics (@ClassicsCFB) May 2, 2022

Winner: Boston College

Score: 19-14

9.16.1989 - @ Rutgers

We’re taking it all the way back to 1989 for this weeks #TBT. Rutgers kicker, Doug Giesler kicks the game winner to beat Boston College 9-7. #𝙏𝙝𝙚𝘽𝙞𝙧𝙩𝙝𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙚 pic.twitter.com/wTwwKEDteG — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) September 12, 2019

Winner: Rutgers

Score: 9-7

10.15.1988 - @ Boston College

Boston College has an 11 game winning streak over Rutgers. The last time Rutgers beat Boston College on the road in Chestnut Hill, MA was in 1988. Boston College has won the last 10 matchups by 10+ points.#TheBirthplace #WeAreBC #RUTGvsBChttps://t.co/CTaHzleNv4 pic.twitter.com/AL7INEMnfi — Winsipedia (@Winsipedia) August 29, 2022

Winner: Rutgers

Score: 17-6

10.17.1987 - @ Rutgers

Winner: Rutgers

Score: 38-24

9.6.1986 - @ Boston College

Winner: Rutgers

Score: 11-9

10.5.1985 - @ Rutgers

Winner: Boston College

Score: 20-10

10.27.1984 - @ Boston College

Winner: Boston College

Score: 35-23

9.17.1983 - @ Rutgers

RANDOM GAME:

Boston College 42, Rutgers 22

Sept. 17, 1983 Shawn Halloran replaces injured Doug Flutie at quarterback midway through and passes for a touchdown. Troy Stradford rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Flute also threw a touchdown pre-injury. pic.twitter.com/16Y5PeIFR5 — Random Classic Sports (@RandomCFB) November 10, 2020

Winner: Boston College

Score: 42-22

10.16.1982 - @ Boston College

Winner: Boston College

Score: 14-13

11.21.1981 - @ Boston College

Winner: Boston College

Score: 27-21

10.20.1956 - @ Rutgers

Winner: Boston College

Score: 32-0

11.8.1919 - @ Boston College

Winner: Rutgers

Score: 13-7

