History at Man Utd - a 'friend' or an 'enemy'?

Gary Neville says history at Manchester United "can be your friend but also your enemy".

The decorated right-back has been critical of the club's current side for recent displays, with the Red Devils sat eighth in the Premier League under manager Erik ten Hag.

Speaking to the BBC at the premiere of Amazon Prime's '99 documentary which focuses on Manchester United's Treble-winning side, Neville explained he hopes Ten Hag's team can claim an unlikely victory against rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, 25 May to kickstart another era of success.

"At the moment it’s really difficult," said Neville. "It mustn’t be easy for them having this history rammed down their throats and, to be fair, quite a few of us are on television and we’re talking about the team regularly so I can understand why that would be uncomfortable.

"I would hope that say, for instance, in three weeks when Manchester United play the FA Cup final against City, they see that as an opportunity to shock this country and probably the world by beating City in a final.

"It was an FA Cup that Sir Alex Ferguson won in 1990 that started off this successful period that we were part of. Why can’t this FA Cup against Manchester City be the same?"

Meanwhile, Friday's papers carry stories which state some of United's players fear they won't win another game this season.

Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren was also at the premiere, having been Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant in 1999.

He told BBC Sport: "Arsenal are back after being down and Man United will do the same.

"We have had many storms. I see tremendous plusses from Ineos coming in and what they are trying to do. It is identifying the standards and getting back to them.

"At certain times since I have come back over the last two years, we have had those standards. We have also had standards that have not been Manchester United.

"Speaking to Sir Jim Ratcliffe, speaking to Sir Dave Brailsford, they are getting the best people in. They want this to succeed. They have done that in their other sports and businesses. I am positive they will do it again with Manchester United."