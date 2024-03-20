History-makers? How to watch Penn State wrestling at NCAA Championships

Penn State wrestling will attempt to win its 11th national title in the past 13 years during this week's NCAA Championships at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

It could just be a history-making performance as well, from individuals to team accolades.

How strong is this particular squad? It just may be coach Cael Sanderson's deepest, strongest and most successful even while relying on three freshmen, a backup wrestling up in weight (Tyler Kasak, 149 pounds) and an injured superstar (Carter Starocci, 174).

Six of the Nittany Lions' 10 wrestlers are seeded first or second. Each one is in the Top 10 for action that begins Thursday morning.

Here's how to watch and listen to Penn State in the NCAA tournament:

National leaders: (From left) Penn State wrestling head coach Cael Sanderson, associate head coach Cody Sanderson and assistant coach Jimmy Kennedy are seeking their 11th national title in 13 years this week in Kansas City.

When is Penn State wrestling in the NCAA Wrestling Championships?

Thursday: opening round, noon; second round and consolations, 7 p.m.

Friday: quarterfinals and consolations, noon; semifinals and blood round, 8 p.m.

Saturday: medal round, 11 a.m.; finals, 7 p.m.

What channel can I watch Penn State wrestling in NCAA Championships?

TV: ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+

How can I stream Penn State wrestling in NCAA Championships?

Streaming is available with a (free trial) on FuboTV or through ESPN+. Audio can be streamed through gopsuports.com

How can I listen to Penn State wrestling in NCAA Championships?

Radio: WLEJ 1450-AM and 103.7 FM; WPHB 1260-AM and 104.3 FM

Who are Penn State's 10 NCAA wrestlers?

▶ Braeden Davis, freshman, 125 pounds: No. 1 seed, 20-2 season record (Big Ten champ)

▶ Aaron Nagao, sophomore, 133 pounds: No. 10 seed, 14-5 (returning All-American)

▶ Beau Bartlett, senior, 141 pounds: No. 2 seed, 19-1 (third at Big Ten's)

▶ Tyler Kasak, freshman, 149 pounds: No. 7 seed, 17-4 (backup for injured All-American Shayne Van Ness)

▶ Levi Haines, sophomore, 157 pounds: No. 1 seed, 18-0 (undefeated since losing in 2023 national finals)

▶ Mitch Messenbrink, freshman, 165 pounds, No. 2 seed, 22-0 (Big Ten champ)

▶ Carter Starocci, senior, 174 pounds, No. 9 seed, 12-2 (65-match win streak stopped by injury defaults at Big Ten's)

▶ Bernie Truax, senior, 184 pounds, No. 6 seed, 14-4 (three-time All-American)

▶ Aaron Brooks, senior, 197 pounds, No. 1 seed, 17-0 (four-time Big Ten champ; three-time NCAA champ)

▶ Greg Kerkvliet, senior, heavyweight, No. 1 seed, 15-0 (three-time All-American)

