History-maker Usyk beats Fury for undisputed title

Tyson Fury suffered a split-decision points defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on a dramatic night in Saudi Arabia as the Ukrainian became boxing's first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion.

On a grand stage and in a legacy-defining night, Fury began well but was given a standing 10 count and saved by the bell after an Usyk onslaught in the ninth round.

The scorecards gave 115-112 and 114-113 decisions in favour of Usyk, with a third judge scoring it 114-113 to Fury.

It meant Fury, 35, lost for the first time in a 16-year professional career. He will get an immediate opportunity for revenge with a rematch planned for later this year.

More to follow.

