History made at Charlotte Motor Speedway as Larson wins NASCAR’s longest race

Reuters

All those who got up close to Champions League celebrations in the city of Porto should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and avoid close contact with others over the next 14 days, Portugal's northern region health authority said on Sunday. In the few days leading up to Saturday's final between Chelsea and Manchester City, big crowds of English fans, who were largely maskless and did not socially distance, took over Porto's riverside area to drink and chant team slogans. Some 16,500 fans were allowed into the stadium but many others travelled to Porto to support their teams from the sidelines.